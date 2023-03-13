Shiba Inu: Japanese Crypto Exchange Marks SHIB Listing With Positive Feedback

Community has been persistently asking top Japanese trading platforms to list token

The Japanese subsidiary of the San Francisco-based crypto exchange, OKCoinJapan, has shared positive feedback following its recent SHIB listing.

The translation of its tweet written in Japanese reads: "It has been well received since we started handling SHIB. I wanted more people to know about it, so I made an explanation video that even dogs can enjoy."

As reported, OkCoinJapan started handling SHIB on Feb. 28 in a much-celebrated listing.

This is because, for months, the Shiba Inu community has been persistently asking top Japanese trading platforms to list the token. Thus, the listing of SHIB on OKCoinJapan was an answer to the community's request to the top crypto exchange.

A Shiba Inu community member on Twitter, @cheggy19, has taken it upon himself to tweet every day since the move or petition for the Shiba Inu token to be listed on Japanese exchanges kicked off. Today marks day 229.

Meanwhile, BONE, the central token of the Shibarium ecosystem, has seen new listings in recent weeks following Shibarium optimism. In the past week, BONE made its debut on one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the space, Poloniex.

Over the weekend, the Shiba Inu team announced that it had begun the early beta test of the Shibarium network called "PUPPYNET."

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 3.10% at $0.0000106, while BONE was down 6.42% at $1.45.