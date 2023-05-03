Blofin Exchange Now Listed by CoinMarketCap

Blofin, novel cryptocurrency futures trading platform, has been added to CoinMarketCap's exchange list

Blofin, a new-gen cryptocurrency futures trading platform with 59 USDT-margined contracts available, has been officially added to the list of exchanges tracked by CoinMarketCap, the largest blockchain data website.

Blofin exchange now tracked by CoinMarketCap

According to the official statement shared by Blofin , the platform was added to the "Exchanges" section of CoinMarketCap, the oldest and most reputable cryptocurrency tracking website.

As of early May, 2023, Blofin exchange registers almost $300 million in daily trading volume.

With this listing, Blofin's users and all crypto enthusiasts can track trading volume, the list of futures contracts available, exact prices and so on. As such, CoinMarketCap's listing is of paramount importance to Blofin in terms of visibility and transparency.

To meet the requirements of CoinMarketCap, Blofin implemented stringent security procedures in collaboration with industry experts.

Blofin partnered with Fireblocks to offer liability insurance coverage, drawing on decentralized Merkle Tree verification to prove users' funds in the platform's reserve. It also adopted an advanced KYC solution from AnChain for better compliance risk monitoring.

Matt, CEO of Blofin, stressed the importance of this listing for the marketing strategy, adoption and global development of Blofin's solutions:

It's our great pleasure to receive confirmation from the best tracking website in the world. Thanks to all the users who like Blofin and their trust in us, we have achieved what we have today. Blofin will continue to pursue our mission and vision, further improve the trading and user experience, and provide the most reliable product to a wider audience. This is just the beginning.

As covered by U.Today previously, Blofin integrated a copy trading module for newbie users in Q1, 2023.

Blofin posts its proof-of-reserves data on Nansen platform

Besides its CoinMarketCap listing, Blofin started broadcasting its proof-of-reserves data to Nansen, a top-tier crypto data website.

Per the latest Nansen data, Blofin's net worth has surpassed $5 million, with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) representing 30.03% and USD Coin (USDC) representing 21.18% of the total.

Nansen is among the most reputable blockchain analytics vendors. As such, listing on its tracking dashboard is a watershed milestone for Blofin in terms of transparency and credibility.

It will pave the way to including Blofin in mainstream analytical reports in the cryptocurrency segment: such documents rely on statistics provided by data trackers like Nansen and its competitors.

Introducing Nansen, one-stop futures trading platform for new generation of traders

Cryptocurrency futures exchange Blofin launched in mainnet in January 2023. It offers USDT-margined perpetual contracts, easy on- and off-ramps, fast deposits and a newbie-friendly copy trading engine.

Besides a feature-rich futures trading dashboard, Blofin allows its users to track and analyze real-time market prices and contract information. Its news feed module allows cryptocurrency enthusiasts to stay tuned to the most trending crypto news without leaving the interface of the exchange.

All deposits and withdrawals on Blofin are executed through a secure channel, so users do not need to worry about the safety of their assets. Last but not least, Blofin's copy trading engine is designed to allow newcomers to copy operations from top-tier master traders. The statistics of masters are demonstrated through a transparent dashboard, so copy traders can perform due diligence checks before beginning to follow this or that master trader.