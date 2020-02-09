Back

Blockstream CEO Explains Why Tron (TRX) Is Better Than Ethereum (ETH)

  • Alex Dovbnya

    If you think that 2020 can't bring more surprises, Bitcoin (BTC) maximalists are now best buds with Justin Sun

Blockstream CEO Adam Back recently said that he didn't understand the difference between Ethereum (ETH) and Tron (TRX). Still, he claimed that the letter is "probably better."

Tron on Liquid?

Prior to that, Sun floated the possibility that Tron might be moving to Blockstream's sidechain-based settlement network called Liquid while retweeting his photo with Back. 

TRX tokens were initially issued on the Ethereum blockchain before moving to Tron's  mainnet back in June 2018.     

Blockstream warms up to Tron 

As reported by U.Today, many prominent Bitcoin (BTC) maximalists recently formed what seems to be a bizarre alliance with none other than Tron CEO Justin Sun. Whether they are simply trolling or genuinely siding with one of the most controversial figures in the crypto space to spite Vitalik Buterin, this king of switcheroo remains the hottest topic on crypto Twitter as of now.  

Blockstream CSO Samson Mow recently opined that Tron is more decentralized than Ethereum while doing an in-depth comparison of the two rivaling projects. Mow even brought up Sun's recent dinner with Warren Buffett and compared his Twitter follower count to that of Vitalik Buterin.         

Peter.tron and Justin Satoshi     

Peter McCormack, the founder of the "What Bitcoin Did" podcast, doesn't get tired of calling altcoins "junk" and trashing their bagholders. However, he has apparently changed his tune to Tron (along with his Twitter name). During his interview with Sun, they discussed why TRX could be "an Ethereum killer."   

Sun
image by @PeterMcCormack 

Prominent crypto trader Luke Martin commented that it was "a smart move" on McCormack's side and jokingly suggested that Sun could be the real Satoshi.

