    Bitcoin Now Bigger Than Alphabet After Hitting New ATH

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 5:21
    Bitcoin bulls are eyeing $130,000 after a new record peak
    Bitcoin Now Bigger Than Alphabet After Hitting New ATH
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bitcoin is now bigger than Alphabet, the parent company of search giant Google, once again after the leading cryptocurrency hit a new record peak of $124,128 earlier this Thursday. 

    This is not the first time that the flagship coin has raced ahead of the Mountain View, California-based tech giant. As reported by U.Today, it also managed to achieve such a feat in July.

    Bitcoin is currently the fifth most valuable asset by market capitalization. 

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Destroyed Bears, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Explode to $0.00002, Solana (SOL) Skyrockets to $200
    BTC, ETH, and SOL Targets Defined by Top Analyst
    $656 Million in BTC Scooped in One Go, Who’s Buying?

    The price of the leading cryptocurrency would need to soar to roughly $175,000 for the cryptocurrency to surpass iPhone maker Apple, which is the next company on the list (assuming that the market cap of the tech giant remains roughly the same). 

    $130,000 in August? 

    According to Polymarket bettors, Bitcoin now has a 46% chance of surpassing the $130,000 level as early as this August.

    There is also a 5% chance that the bellwether coin will be able to top $150,000 during the remaining two weeks.

    According to analyst Miles Deutscher, Bitcoin's parabolic phase is about to begin. 

    There is currently a 15% chance of Bitcoin skyrocketing to $200,000 this year. 

    Outperforming gold 

    Following the latest price surge, Bitcoin is now finally ahead of gold once again on a year-to-date basis.  

    The XAUT/Bitcoin pair is down 3% on the Bitfinex exchange since the start of the year after collapsing by 42% in 2024. 

    As reported by U.Today, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz recently predicted that Bitcoin could end up surpassing gold.  

    The yellow metal is currently the most valuable asset, with a market cap of roughly $22.893 trillion. 

