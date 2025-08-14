Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO: Crypto Tent Is Getting Bigger

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 7:31
    David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, has highlighted XRPL's 13-year edge over other blockchains
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO: Crypto Tent Is Getting Bigger
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a lengthy social media post, David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, stated that "the crypto tent is only getting bigger" in response to other players in the realm of payments and stablecoins launching their own blockchains. 

    This, according to Schwartz, shows that blockchains are now viewed as "core financial infrastructure."

    XRPL's 13-year edge 

    Schwartz has stressed that the XRP Ledger has gained "real traction" over the past 13 years. "The XRPL has real traction and institutional adoption because it’s been battle-tested, updated, and improved upon for well over a decade," he stressed. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO: Crypto Tent Is Getting Bigger
    Bitcoin Now Bigger Than Alphabet After Hitting New ATH
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Destroyed Bears, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Explode to $0.00002, Solana (SOL) Skyrockets to $200
    BTC, ETH, and SOL Targets Defined by Top Analyst

    He further noted that the XRPL network is public and permissionless, but it also has some optional permissioned features. This, of course, sets it apart from some other blockchains that are specifically built with permissioned validator sets. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 18:55
    Ripple CTO Shares Hilariously Bad Phishing Email
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Schwartz previously stated that Ripple has no control over the XRPL since the company directly operates only a tiny portion of the network's validators. However, it should be noted that some critics previously pointed out that the lion's share of other validators tend to be Ripple-adjacent, meaning that they are parents, universities or organizations that have links to the company. 

    In his most recent post, Schwartz says that decentralization vs. centralization is constantly being debated. 

    Circle's latest move 

    Schwartz's latest post comes after Circle, Ripple's archrival, announced the launch of its own layer-1 (L1) blockchain earlier this week. 

    The new EVM-compatible network, which has been dubbed "Ark," is meant to boost its stablecoin ecosystem. 

    Ark is expected to enter private tests in the near future. 

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 5:21
    Bitcoin Now Bigger Than Alphabet After Hitting New ATH
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 14, 2025 - 0:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Destroyed Bears, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Explode to $0.00002, Solana (SOL) Skyrockets to $200
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    OpenServ and LunarCrush turning 50 million posts an hour into AI apps
    BTCC Exchange Announces First Sports Sponsorship with NBA’s Jaren Jackson Jr.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO: Crypto Tent Is Getting Bigger
    Bitcoin Now Bigger Than Alphabet After Hitting New ATH
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Destroyed Bears, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Explode to $0.00002, Solana (SOL) Skyrockets to $200
    Show all