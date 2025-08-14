Advertisement
    'SHIB Will Show You Again,' Top SHIB Executive to Shiba Inu Haters

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 7:57
    Major Shiba Inu executive has struck back at SHIB haters and hinted that SHIB may reach $30 billion market cap again soon
    'SHIB Will Show You Again,' Top SHIB Executive to Shiba Inu Haters
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The pseudonymous marketing lead of the SHIB team, known in the community as Lucie, has published a post on her personal X account, addressing Shiba Inu haters. She hinted that in the future, the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, may reach a $30 billion market capitalization value again.

    Lucie's response to SHIB haters

    In her post, Lucie responded to SHIB critics in general without mentioning any particular X posts or users. He said that those haters “never believed in SHIB.” Even if SHIB recaptured a market cap of $30 billion in the future (the top ten crypto TRX now boasts a market cap of $34 billion, followed by ADA and DOGE with slightly bigger ones), they would still deny this.

    Lucie reminded everyone that once SHIB already had that big a market cap – it was in October 2021, when SHIB reached an all-time high of $0.00008845.

    “Keep hating, SHIB will show you again,” the SHIB executive told critics.

    Lucie expects SHIB to soar in altcoin season

    In another recent post, Lucie informed the Shiba Inu community that Google search results for “altcoins” have spiked, reaching a new all-time high since 2021. The SHIB executive shared a screenshot from Google Trends to prove that and underscore that retail buyers are going after altcoins in a big way once again.

    She tweeted: “Google searches for “altcoin” just hit their highest level since 2021. Retail interest is back. Altseason brewing.”

    Therefore, Lucie expects all Shibarium tokens to skyrocket this time: “BONE LEASH TREAT SHIB SHEB.”

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
