'SHIB Will Show You Again,' Top SHIB Executive to Shiba Inu Haters

The pseudonymous marketing lead of the SHIB team, known in the community as Lucie, has published a post on her personal X account, addressing Shiba Inu haters. She hinted that in the future, the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, may reach a $30 billion market capitalization value again.

Lucie's response to SHIB haters

In her post, Lucie responded to SHIB critics in general without mentioning any particular X posts or users. He said that those haters “never believed in SHIB.” Even if SHIB recaptured a market cap of $30 billion in the future (the top ten crypto TRX now boasts a market cap of $34 billion, followed by ADA and DOGE with slightly bigger ones), they would still deny this.

Lucie reminded everyone that once SHIB already had that big a market cap – it was in October 2021, when SHIB reached an all-time high of $0.00008845.

“Keep hating, SHIB will show you again,” the SHIB executive told critics.

These haters never believed in SHIB. They’ll deny it even reached $30B, which it already did.

Lucie expects SHIB to soar in altcoin season

In another recent post, Lucie informed the Shiba Inu community that Google search results for “altcoins” have spiked, reaching a new all-time high since 2021. The SHIB executive shared a screenshot from Google Trends to prove that and underscore that retail buyers are going after altcoins in a big way once again.

She tweeted: “Google searches for “altcoin” just hit their highest level since 2021. Retail interest is back. Altseason brewing.”

Google searches for “altcoin” just hit their highest level since 2021.

Retail interest is back.



Altseason brewing.



Therefore, Lucie expects all Shibarium tokens to skyrocket this time: “BONE LEASH TREAT SHIB SHEB.”