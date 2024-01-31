Advertisement
BlockGuard Teams up With Masterblox to Advance Wealth Management in DeFi

Vladislav Sopov
New collaboration is inaugural element of BlockGuard's 2024 roadmap, which aims to enhance access to DeFi services
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 14:27
Designed to bridge the gap between TradFi and DeFi liquidity management, the BlockGuard platform enables users to seamlessly diversify their portfolios across various cryptocurrencies with a single transaction.

BlockGuard, Masterblox kicked off partnership

BlockGuard, an innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) product focused on wealth management, has officially teamed up with Masterblox, a Web3 hyperscaling partner based in Dubai, per a joint statement by the two blockchain teams.

BlockGuard DeFi-centric investment platform equips its customers with several tools to assist investors in gaining exposure to the crypto market. 

They include portfolio-building and planning tools, curated funds powered by Prospector or The Reserve, and the BG Fund, which is divided into three categories. 

Commenting on the partnership, Carlos Prada, CEO of Masterblox, stressed the importance of the joint release for all enthusiasts of DeFi:

We are thrilled to join forces with BlockGuard, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and growth in the DeFi space. This partnership will allow us to leverage our respective strengths, enhancing the BGWM platform and Prospector NFTs with our advanced services. Together, we aim to redefine the DeFi experience, providing users with more efficient and secure investment opportunities.

Depending on the design of the risk/reward strategy for a certain user, customers can choose instruments of moderate fund (least risk), growth fund (medium risk) or aggressive fund (highest risk).

BlockGuard Wealth Management (BGWM) platform receives new functions

Within the framework of the collaboration, Masterblox invests its unmatched expertise in accelerating Web3 projects through hyperscaling and growth hacking.

The collaboration between BlockGuard and Masterblox marks a significant milestone in the evolution of DeFi services. 

Integrating Masterblox’s cutting-edge systems will enable BlockGuard to enhance the capabilities of the BlockGuard Wealth Management (BGWM) platform, resulting in a more seamless and efficient user experience, with improvements in transaction speed, security and access to a broader array of blockchain networks.

Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

