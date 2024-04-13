Advertisement
AD

    BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Gaining Steam in April as Solana (SOL), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Popularity Metrics Rocketing

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) many-phase pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in April
    Sat, 13/04/2024 - 14:49
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Gaining Steam in April as Solana (SOL), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Popularity Metrics Rocketing
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The Solana price prediction shows a vibrant uptrend, capturing investor attention. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu exhibits resilience, with a shifting focus towards the Shiba Inu potential price, as long-term holding gains traction. 

    BlockDAG cryptocurrency introduces potentially attractive presales in Q1, 2024.

    Supporters of BlockDAG (BDAG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Solana (SOL) price looks bullish in mid-term

    The Solana price prediction became increasingly optimistic as the price peaked at $185 on April 8, marking a 10% rise over 72 hours, fueled by optimistic economic reports. This upward movement is supported by Solana derivatives markets, where most traders forecast continued gains, adding to the bullish sentiment surrounding the Solana price prediction. 
     

    Furthermore, the surge in Solana's open interest to $2.2 billion underscores a growing trader and investor interest, indicating an active and engaged market. This heightened market activity contributes to a confident Solana price prediction, with many expecting the asset to retest the $200 resistance level soon.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) community keeps positive investment sentiment

    Shiba Inu's market behaviour shows resilience amid price adjustments. Moving SHIB from exchanges to personal wallets highlights growing confidence among investors. This shift, especially towards long-term holding, underlines the positive outlook for the Shiba Inu potential price. The crypto has recently approached a pivotal point in its trading pattern, touching $0.00002892, with an eye on breaking major resistance levels.

    Market analysts are watching Shiba Inu's ability to surpass and maintain its position above crucial thresholds. This movement is essential for the Shiba Inu potential price to hit the anticipated $0.00004205 mark possibly. Conversely, a downturn below significant support levels might challenge its ascent, necessitating a careful watch on its price trajectory

    BlockDAG (BDAG) introduces new pre-sale altcoin

    BlockDAG has become hot news in the cryptocurrency sphere.The $0.0045 price tag per coin in its eighth batch offers a compelling entry point.

    Investors are flocking to BlockDAG, drawn by its potential for profitability and groundbreaking features. The platform's commitment to cutting-edge technology and user-friendly experiences, such as mobile mining, positions it as a strong contender in the digital currency world. This momentum suggests a shift in the investment landscape, with BlockDAG emerging as a top choice for those aiming to diversify their portfolios.

    The narrative around BlockDAG is about more than just its current achievements but also its growth trajectory. Predictions of substantial price increases fuel discussions, painting it as a game-changer that could redefine market dynamics. Its ascent is seen not only as a win for early adopters but also as a signal of its enduring impact in the crypto ecosystem.

    BlockDAG steals the spotlight with its innovative tech and $0.0045 presale price. 

    Join BlockDAG Now!

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image XRP Skyrockets 156% in Volume Amid $930 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    2024/04/13 15:01
    XRP Skyrockets 156% in Volume Amid $930 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRPL On-Chain Lending Protocol Design Proposed by Devs
    2024/04/13 15:01
    XRPL On-Chain Lending Protocol Design Proposed by Devs
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns With 570% Inflow Surge as Whales Return
    2024/04/13 15:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns With 570% Inflow Surge as Whales Return
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Skyrockets 156% in Volume Amid $930 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    XRPL On-Chain Lending Protocol Design Proposed by Devs
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns With 570% Inflow Surge as Whales Return
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD