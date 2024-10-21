Advertisement
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Continues amid Binance Coin (BNB), Aptos (APT) Surges

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) proceeds to new pre-sale phase
    Mon, 21/10/2024 - 17:20
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As market trends shift, crypto followers are paying close attention to projects gaining traction, such as Binance Coin, Aptos, and BlockDAG, a promising layer 1 blockchain. Binance Coin's recent push towards the $600 mark and Aptos’s potential for a 100% rally have sparked interest, as more and more funds are injected into BlockDAG (BDAG)

    BlockDAG is nearing the $100 million presale milestone, surpassing many tier-1 networks. Its advanced layer 1 blockchain technology and well-defined roadmap have driven high demand for BDAG coins. With experts forecasting a potential 20,000x return for early participants, BlockDAG is emerging as a top choice for those seeking substantial growth.

    Binance Coin (BNB) targets new local highs

    Currently trading at $578.41, Binance Coin (BNB) is nearing a crucial point, targeting the $600 mark. Its market cap sits at $84.4 billion, with analysts watching closely for signs of a breakout. The 12-hour chart reveals an ascending triangle pattern, suggesting that BNB could push up to $612 or even $651 if the upward momentum continues.

    However, BNB has faced several setbacks at this level over the past few months, with selling pressure mounting each time. If the coin fails to break past $600 soon, it risks dropping toward its $555 support. Technical indicators such as the RSI and MACD show positive signs, but past rejections at the $600 level signal that BNB might struggle to maintain upward momentum.

    Aptos (APT) price eyes new targets

    Aptos (APT) has experienced a 60% surge over the past month, putting it within striking distance of the $10-$11 resistance zone. Analysts predict that if Aptos can break through this level, it may rally by another 100%, targeting the $18-$19 range. Yet, Aptos’s progress is not without risk. Its reliance on overall market liquidity means any downturn could disrupt its momentum.

    If Aptos fails to clear the resistance zone, it could see a pullback to the $9-$10 range. While bullish indicators hint at further gains, traders remain cautious, watching to see if this rally can sustain itself or if it’s just another brief rise before a potential correction. The next steps for Aptos will be critical, especially with market sentiment in flux.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) logs another upsurge

    BlockDAG’s presale is drawing attention for all the right reasons. 

    Its unique DAG-based layer 1 blockchain technology and strategic roadmap have attracted developers and enthusiasts, driving significant demand for BDAG coins. The project's Proof-of-Work mechanism enhances both security and decentralisation, setting it apart from other layer-1 blockchain projects. 

    The presale's current price stands at $0.0206, a major jump from the initial batch's $0.001.

    Strong momentum is expected to push the current batch to sell out soon, leading to a price rise for the next batch. This makes it appealing for those interested in joining before the presale prices go up. As BDAG’s popularity continues to climb, the project is fast becoming a leading name in the crypto space.

    Binance Coin is struggling to overcome the $600 resistance, while Aptos, fueled by recent gains, aims for a 100% increase. Yet, it is BlockDAG’s presale showing greater demand than many tier-1 networks. With its advanced layer 1 blockchain technology and strong presale performance, BlockDAG is positioning itself as the next major crypto opportunity.

