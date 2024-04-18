Advertisement
AD

    BlockDAG (BDAG) Cryptocurrency Asset Sale Might Garner Attention in Q2 as Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM) Cryptos Trending

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) new-gen asset release initiative gains new supporters in April
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 13:33
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Cryptocurrency Asset Sale Might Garner Attention in Q2 as Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM) Cryptos Trending
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    While Ethereum’s prices surge in anticipation of reaching new highs and Fantom tests significant market resistances, BlockDAG  meets new pre-sale phase.

    Supporters of BlockDAG (BDAG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Ethereum gains momentum with whale activity

    Ethereum is experiencing a notable uptick, priced at $3,559.81, marking a 5% increase in just 20 hours amidst a broader market recovery. This resurgence is largely fueled by significant whale transactions, suggesting strong market confidence in Ethereum's ability to reach all-time high prices soon. Highlighted by recent large-scale buys, including a notable 9,000 ETH deposit and a 10,309 ETH purchase during a dip, Ethereum's bullish prospects are reinforced as the crypto community looks forward to the Bitcoin halving event, raising expectations further.

    Fantom's price action tests resistance levels

    Fantom has been making strides against key resistance levels, with its price rebounding off important support points and approaching the $1.00 mark. This rally is supported by extensive accumulation from whale investors, who have recently added over 19 million FTM to their portfolios, indicating the potential for further price increases. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) signaling bullish conditions, Fantom’s price is nearing $0.938 and could reach $1.61—a 55% rise if it breaks past the pivotal $1.00 resistance. However, failure to breach this barrier might see prices retesting at lower levels.

    BlockDAG sets new Web3 standards

    BlockDAG is rapidly gaining traction in crypto, not just for its impressive presale achievements but also for its revolutionary approach to technology. Combining blockchain security with the scalability and speed of Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs), BlockDAG offers a formidable solution to traditional blockchain limitations. Currently it is  priced at $0.005.

    The platform's hybrid technology efficiently handles thousands of transactions per second, significantly enhancing transaction throughput to between 10,000 and 15,000 TPS. This capability ensures that BlockDAG can meet the growing demands of the digital and cryptocurrency markets without the common bottlenecks faced by older blockchain technologies.

    The platform’s strategic approach to reducing transaction fees and increasing transaction speed makes it a disruptive force in the industry.

    BlockDAG's innovative moonshot keynote reinforces its position as a top contender for long-term crypto investment.

    Invest In BlockDAG Now:

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Shiba Inu Team Member Hints at BTC-Driven Supercycle for SHIB, XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Jump, BTC Leaving Exchanges En Masse: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/04/18 16:48
    Shiba Inu Team Member Hints at BTC-Driven Supercycle for SHIB, XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Jump, BTC Leaving Exchanges En Masse: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Satoshi Nakamoto's Final Words Echo as Bitcoin Halving Set for Next 36 Hours
    2024/04/18 16:48
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Final Words Echo as Bitcoin Halving Set for Next 36 Hours
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin ETF Hype Far From Over: Top Expert Ends Speculations
    2024/04/18 16:48
    Bitcoin ETF Hype Far From Over: Top Expert Ends Speculations
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aptos Labs collaborates with Microsoft, Brevan Howard and SK Telecom to bring global institutional finance on-chain with Aptos Ascend
    Powered by Qualcomm, Aethir Unveils Game-Changing Aethir Edge Device to Unlock the Decentralized Edge Computing Future
    SeedHunter Marketing Module is live - Web3 Influencer Campaigns with payment in Stable Coins
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Team Member Hints at BTC-Driven Supercycle for SHIB, XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Jump, BTC Leaving Exchanges En Masse: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Final Words Echo as Bitcoin Halving Set for Next 36 Hours
    Bitcoin ETF Hype Far From Over: Top Expert Ends Speculations
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD