BlockDAG (BDAG) Cryptocurrency Asset Sale Might Garner Attention in Q2 as Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM) Cryptos Trending

While Ethereum’s prices surge in anticipation of reaching new highs and Fantom tests significant market resistances, BlockDAG meets new pre-sale phase.

Ethereum gains momentum with whale activity

Ethereum is experiencing a notable uptick, priced at $3,559.81, marking a 5% increase in just 20 hours amidst a broader market recovery. This resurgence is largely fueled by significant whale transactions, suggesting strong market confidence in Ethereum's ability to reach all-time high prices soon. Highlighted by recent large-scale buys, including a notable 9,000 ETH deposit and a 10,309 ETH purchase during a dip, Ethereum's bullish prospects are reinforced as the crypto community looks forward to the Bitcoin halving event, raising expectations further.

Fantom's price action tests resistance levels

Fantom has been making strides against key resistance levels, with its price rebounding off important support points and approaching the $1.00 mark. This rally is supported by extensive accumulation from whale investors, who have recently added over 19 million FTM to their portfolios, indicating the potential for further price increases. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) signaling bullish conditions, Fantom’s price is nearing $0.938 and could reach $1.61—a 55% rise if it breaks past the pivotal $1.00 resistance. However, failure to breach this barrier might see prices retesting at lower levels.

BlockDAG sets new Web3 standards

BlockDAG is rapidly gaining traction in crypto, not just for its impressive presale achievements but also for its revolutionary approach to technology. Combining blockchain security with the scalability and speed of Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs), BlockDAG offers a formidable solution to traditional blockchain limitations. Currently it is priced at $0.005.

The platform's hybrid technology efficiently handles thousands of transactions per second, significantly enhancing transaction throughput to between 10,000 and 15,000 TPS. This capability ensures that BlockDAG can meet the growing demands of the digital and cryptocurrency markets without the common bottlenecks faced by older blockchain technologies.

The platform’s strategic approach to reducing transaction fees and increasing transaction speed makes it a disruptive force in the industry.

BlockDAG's innovative moonshot keynote reinforces its position as a top contender for long-term crypto investment.

