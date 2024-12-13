$2.7 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Expired: What's Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Significant options contracts for Ethereum and Bitcoin have expired, adding up to a whopping $2.7 billion in notional value on the cryptocurrency market. In the days ahead, traders and investors may realign their positions, which could lead to price fluctuations. A total of 21,000 options contracts for Bitcoin ended with a put/call ratio of 0.83.

At $98,000, option holders experienced the maximum pain point, or the price at which they suffered the greatest losses. This is quite consistent with the recent price consolidation of Bitcoin around the psychological level of $100,000. The price chart indicates that bullish momentum is still present because Bitcoin is still trading above important support levels, such as the 50 EMA.

But the trading volume seems to have tapered off a little, probably because the holidays traditionally bring lower market activity in the U.S. and Europe. Although there may be another test of support around $95,000, a breakout above $102,000 might rekindle optimism. A total of 164,000 options contracts for Ethereum with a Put/Call Ratio of 0.68 and a maximum pain point of $3,700 expired.

The price chart for Ethereum shows a consistent recovery from the 26 EMA, indicating that buyers are entering at pivotal points. The fact that ETH has recovered from recent declines despite the expiration indicates rising demand. The holiday season's reduced trading activity, however, may limit price movements to the $3,500-$3,900 range for the time being. Markets have historically seen brief volatility following options expirations, as traders liquidate or modify their positions.

A combination of consolidation and irregular price movements may result from this dynamic and lower trading volumes over the holiday season. Although the expired maximum pain points — $98,000 for Bitcoin and $3,700 for Ethereum — serve as important reference levels, the decreased trading activity may postpone any significant trend changes. Traders should keep an eye out for any departure from these levels since it may reveal information about the direction of the market in 2025.