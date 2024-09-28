BlockDAG (BDAG) Announces $1 Mln Giveaway as Uniswap (UNI), Avalanche (AVAX) Nearing Upgrades

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the crypto world remains on the edge, major developments in popular coins are stirring excitement.

Avalanche is gaining attention after Citi's recent patent filing, making hopes of a potential price breakout. Yet, despite this boost, Avalanche struggles to sustain momentum.

Meanwhile, Uniswap's latest app update hasn't moved the needle much for UNI holders, with the token still trading below $7. However, BlockDAG is setting the pace with its $1M giveaway, driving massive interest in its presale.

By holding only $100 worth of BDAG coins, BlockDAG is offering 50 lucky winners a chance to win a slice of the $1 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) scores partnership with Citi

Avalanche (AVAX) has been consolidating just below the $28 resistance level, signaling that a bullish breakout may be on the horizon. Citibank recently filed a patent linked to Avalanche's blockchain, introducing a "double-layer restriction subnet architecture."

This innovation could enhance security and scalability, which is vital for institutional investors. With AVAX's current price at $27.59 and showing signs of an upward trend, analysts are optimistic that Avalanche could move toward higher levels.

Uniswap (UNI) introduces simplified wallet funding

Uniswap has rolled out a major app update that enhances its user experience. The platform now allows users to fund their Uniswap wallets directly from centralized exchanges like Binance, which streamlines the process of moving assets into the DeFi world.

Despite these improvements, UNI, the platform's native token, has struggled. Currently priced under $7.2, UNI has struggled against the broader bearish sentiment in the market. However, many believe that the recent updates could pave the way for future growth.

Buyers flock to BlockDAG’s (BDAG) giveaway

BlockDAG's $1M giveaway has taken the crypto world by storm. By simply holding $100 worth of BDAG coins, participants can enter for a chance to win one of 50 prizes, each worth $20,000.

But it doesn't end there—crypto enthusiasts can complete additional tasks and invite friends to gain extra entries, increasing their chances of winning. With over 3,700 entries already, the giveaway is rapidly attracting new participants.

The excitement surrounding BlockDAG isn't just about the giveaway. Each new presale batch is being snapped up as soon as it opens. Crypto fans are eager to secure their spot in the project, knowing that the early adopters could see massive returns.

So far, BlockDAG has raised $77 million in its presale, selling over 13.2 billion BDAG coins. The coin price has already surged from $0.001 in the initial batch to $0.0192 in batch 23, rewarding early backers with substantial 1820% profits.

While Avalanche's potential bullish breakout and Uniswap's ongoing updates are keeping the crypto community engaged, BlockDAG is capturing market attention. Its $1M giveaway and rapidly progressing presale are drawing in traders eager to secure their share.

