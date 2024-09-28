    BlockDAG (BDAG) Announces $1 Mln Giveaway as Uniswap (UNI), Avalanche (AVAX) Nearing Upgrades

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) presale inches closer to new phase
    Sat, 28/09/2024 - 18:00
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Announces $1 Mln Giveaway as Uniswap (UNI), Avalanche (AVAX) Nearing Upgrades
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As the crypto world remains on the edge, major developments in popular coins are stirring excitement.

    Avalanche is gaining attention after Citi's recent patent filing, making hopes of a potential price breakout. Yet, despite this boost, Avalanche struggles to sustain momentum. 

    Meanwhile, Uniswap's latest app update hasn't moved the needle much for UNI holders, with the token still trading below $7. However, BlockDAG is setting the pace with its $1M giveaway, driving massive interest in its presale. 

    HOT Stories
    $1.46 Billion SHIB in 24 Hours: Here's What Is Happening
    Ripple Performs Massive 350,000 RLUSD Stablecoin Mint in 24 Hours
    XRP Ledger Ships 2 Major Updates Ahead of RLUSD Launch
    Coinbase Popularity Surges in App Store: Bullish?

    By holding only $100 worth of BDAG coins, BlockDAG is offering 50 lucky winners a chance to win a slice of the $1 million. 

    Advertisement

    Avalanche (AVAX) scores partnership with Citi

    Avalanche (AVAX) has been consolidating just below the $28 resistance level, signaling that a bullish breakout may be on the horizon. Citibank recently filed a patent linked to Avalanche's blockchain, introducing a "double-layer restriction subnet architecture." 

    This innovation could enhance security and scalability, which is vital for institutional investors. With AVAX's current price at $27.59 and showing signs of an upward trend, analysts are optimistic that Avalanche could move toward higher levels.

    Uniswap (UNI) introduces simplified wallet funding

    Uniswap has rolled out a major app update that enhances its user experience. The platform now allows users to fund their Uniswap wallets directly from centralized exchanges like Binance, which streamlines the process of moving assets into the DeFi world.

    Despite these improvements, UNI, the platform's native token, has struggled. Currently priced under $7.2, UNI has struggled against the broader bearish sentiment in the market. However, many believe that the recent updates could pave the way for future growth.

    Buyers flock to BlockDAG’s (BDAG) giveaway

    BlockDAG's $1M giveaway has taken the crypto world by storm. By simply holding $100 worth of BDAG coins, participants can enter for a chance to win one of 50 prizes, each worth $20,000.

    But it doesn't end there—crypto enthusiasts can complete additional tasks and invite friends to gain extra entries, increasing their chances of winning. With over 3,700 entries already, the giveaway is rapidly attracting new participants.

    The excitement surrounding BlockDAG isn't just about the giveaway. Each new presale batch is being snapped up as soon as it opens. Crypto fans are eager to secure their spot in the project, knowing that the early adopters could see massive returns.

    So far, BlockDAG has raised $77 million in its presale, selling over 13.2 billion BDAG coins. The coin price has already surged from $0.001 in the initial batch to $0.0192 in batch 23, rewarding early backers with substantial 1820% profits.

    While Avalanche's potential bullish breakout and Uniswap's ongoing updates are keeping the crypto community engaged, BlockDAG is capturing market attention. Its $1M giveaway and rapidly progressing presale are drawing in traders eager to secure their share. 

    Join BlockDAG - Act Now Before Prices Increase:

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 28, 2024 - 15:42
    Cardano (ADA) Price Short Term Warning Flashed by This Indicator
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 28, 2024 - 15:00
    XRP Price Prediction for September 28
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Short Term Warning Flashed by This Indicator
    XRP Price Prediction for September 28
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD