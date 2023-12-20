Advertisement
AD

BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Find out what's new in the crypto space with U.Today's daily news digest!
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 16:08
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Read U.Today's top three news stories to learn what's happening in the world of crypto.

Advertisement

BlackRock inches closer to Bitcoin ETF

In his X post from Monday, Dec. 19, James Seyffart, ETF research analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, reported that BlackRock updated its S-1 filing with the SEC. The amended document includes new details of the creation and redemption mechanisms for the proposed fund, which is denoted by the IBIT ticker. Bloomberg Intelligence's senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas commented on Seyffart's post, noting that BlackRock has now transitioned to a cash-only approach, and that it is a "good sign." He explained that the move was done in order to create new ETF shares, rather than direct Bitcoin deposits. BlackRock is not the only company that updated its filings for a spot Bitcoin ETF; the same move was made by ARK Invest and 21Shares.

Related
SEC Denial of Bitcoin ETF Might Result in One of Biggest Crypto Rugpulls, Analyst Predicts

Shibarium hits record 130 million inscriptions

In a recent impressive development, Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution, hit over 130 million inscriptions, with its gas fees being the lowest in the industry. As stated by SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya, Shibarium achieved this faster than any other chain. He credits the Shibarium team's hard work for this accomplishment. With 130 million inscriptions, Shibarium is outpacing almost all of its competitors, except for Polygon being ahead of it, having 161 million inscriptions. Then comes BNB, which reports about 77 million inscriptions, and Avalanche C-Chain with 60 million. Other networks such as Fantom, Celo, Gnosis, Arbitrum One and zkSync Era report lower figures.

Advertisement

Related
'I Shorted ETH on Friday,' Seasoned Trader Peter Brandt Admits, Expecting $650 per ETH Soon

Ethereum’s Buterin makes significant transfer to Coinbase Wallet

According to a recent report by Lookonchain, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has made a significant ETH transaction to a Coinbase Custody Wallet. The amount of transferred ETH equals 500 ETH worth approximately $1.1 million. This move by Buterin ignited speculations among the members of the crypto community, making everyone guess at his intentions. Seeing the growing curiosity surrounding his recent transfer, Buterin took to Warpcast, a popular online platform, to explain himself. He wrote that his transfer of ETH to exchange platforms should not be misconstrued as personal selling. Instead, he explained that these transfers are predominantly donations to charities, nonprofits or other projects. The transferred ETH are subsequently sold by the recipients of these donations to cover operational expenses.

#BlackRock #Bitcoin #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Ethereum
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready for Breakout, Top Trader Says
2023/12/20 16:07
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready for Breakout, Top Trader Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
2023/12/20 16:07
John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
2023/12/20 16:07
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready for Breakout, Top Trader Says
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready for Breakout, Top Trader Says
John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
Bitcoin Overcrowded? Peter Brandt's Explosive Take on BTC Price
Bitcoin Overcrowded? Peter Brandt's Explosive Take on BTC Price
Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
Show all
Advertisement
AD