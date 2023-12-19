Advertisement
Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions

Alex Dovbnya
Shibarium, the Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution, marks a significant leap with over 130 million inscriptions and the industry's lowest gas fees
Tue, 12/19/2023 - 08:17
Shibarium, the layer-2 scaling solution for Shiba Inu, has surpassed 130 million inscriptions while maintaining the lowest gas fees in the industry. 

According to Kaal Dhairya, a developer for Shiba Inu, it was accomplished in less time than any other chain. 

He attributes this success to the diligent work of the Shibarium team.

Shibarium outperforms rivals

According to the latest data, Shibarium's inscriptions have seen a significant uptick, setting it apart from other blockchains in terms of growth rate and cost efficiency. 

With 130 million inscriptions, Shibarium is not just outpacing virtually all of its competitors.

Polygon leads the pack with a substantial 161 million inscriptions, followed by BNB with 77 million, and Avalanche C-Chain with 60 million. Other networks such as Fantom, Celo, Gnosis, Arbitrum One, and zkSync Era report lower figures

As mentioned above, Shibarium is also doing so with lower transaction costs, a key performance indicator in the blockchain space. 

More upcoming developments 

As Shibarium prepares for an upcoming hard fork, expectations are high for a substantial boost in transaction speed. 

Currently, the network processes a formidable 200 transactions per second, but the hard fork aims to elevate this figure even further, strengthening Shibarium's position in the market. 

This development points to Shibarium's commitment to solving the scalability issue that many established networks, such as Ethereum and Bitcoin, continue to grapple with.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

