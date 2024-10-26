Advertisement
    BlackRock Can't Stop Buying Bitcoin, $292 Million in One Sweep

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    BlackRock has grown its Bitcoin ETF TVL value to over $23 billion
    Sat, 26/10/2024 - 15:15
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Top investment asset management firm BlackRock has stayed on top of its Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition game. On Friday, it relegated the other spot Bitcoin ETF issuers to the background by scooping up $292 million worth of the flagship digital currency. 

    BlackRock and institutional investors' support

    According to data provided by Farside Investors, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) inflows almost reached $300 million. It is worth noting that the inflows caused the firm's cumulative net inflows to surge to $23.98 billion. For the last couple of days, BlackRock leading the inflows has been the trend. 

    On Oct. 24, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF stood out, receiving the bulk of inflows, with $165.54 million.

    This suggests growing investors’ confidence and interest in the firm's crypto ETF products. Compared to Grayscale, which pegged its sponsor fee at 1.5%, BlackRock asks for only 0.25%. This lower fee structure could serve as the advantage that makes IBIT more attractive to institutional and retail investors, especially those who wish to balance cost efficiency and exposure.

    Additionally, it reflects institutional investors' commitment to getting a slice of the highly speculative crypto market through ETFs. 

    Fidelity gives way for BlackRock's IBIT 

    Following BlackRock’s IBIT at the closest range is Fidelity’s FBTC, with $56.9 million in inflows. Notably, FBTC previously led the spot Bitcoin ETF market on Oct. 14, with $239.3 million in inflows. On this particular day, BlackRock saw only $79.5 million in inflows but has continued to lead the market since then. 

    On Friday, ARK 21Shares’ ARKB registered $33.4 million in inflows, while Invesco, Franklin Templeton, Valkyrie and WisdomTree’s products recorded $0 inflows. Generally, the Bitcoin ETF ecosystem is expanding at a fast rate. There is an expectation that Bitcoin ETFs will surpass 1 million BTC in holdings to outshine Satoshi Nakamoto.

    The total ETF holdings represent 97% of the one million BTC target, and BlackRock is leading the issuers.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

