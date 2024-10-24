Advertisement
    1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Milestone: 97% Complete

    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin ETFs slowly but surely gaining power, but it is not enough
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 15:39
    The fact that Bitcoin ETFs are expected to surpass one million BTC in holdings is a noteworthy milestone that highlights the widespread institutional adoption of the digital asset. Currently, the total ETF holdings represent 97% of the way to holding one million BTC, with BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF leading the pack with nearly 400,000 BTC. 

    ETFs are expected to overtake Bitcoin's anonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, as the largest BTC holder at this rate. Currently Satoshi's estimated 11.1 million Bitcoin holdings are unrivaled, but given how quickly ETFs are accumulating, this might not last for long. BlackRock is approaching the 400,000 milestone, with 396,883 BTC under management, followed by Grayscale's GBTC and Fidelity's FBTC. 

    All of these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) contribute significantly to the market circulation of Bitcoin. The increase in ETF holdings demonstrates how institutional investors are beginning to accept Bitcoin as a legitimate investment asset. This trend is anticipated to continue, with many analysts predicting additional institutional inflows as Bitcoin becomes more incorporated into established financial systems and regulatory clarity improves. 

    Despite recent market volatility the liquidation heatmap currently shows strong potential upsideб indicating that demand for Bitcoin is still strong. The price may rise as a result, particularly if ETFs keep accumulating. As a result of these massive holdings, the institutional push into Bitcoin may produce a scarcity effect, raising the price as supply is reduced.

