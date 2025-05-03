Advertisement
Advertisement

    60.9 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours, DOGE Whales Back in Action

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 3/05/2025 - 14:15
    Dogecoin price is down, trend that is generally negated by boost in large transactions
    Advertisement
    60.9 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours, DOGE Whales Back in Action
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a 41% increase in activity in the last 24 hours as DOGE whales sustained their massive transactions trend in the cryptocurrency market. IntoTheBlock data shows these large holders have transacted over 60 billion DOGE within this period.

    Advertisement

    Whale activity hits seven-day high amid DOGE market uncertainty

    Notably, a total of 60.9 billion DOGE were moved by whales as the market saw a boost in trading activity. This volume marks a seven-day high for the canine-themed meme coin. DOGE’s seven-day low figure stands at 12.97 billion DOGE.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/29/2025 - 13:50
    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The data highlights how whales have performed in the crypto market and suggests a possible shift in price outlook. The sudden surge in the last 24 hours hints at whales positioning themselves for major activity ahead.

    The seven-day low figure of 12.97 billion DOGE suggests that these large holders were calmer at the beginning of the week. However, the spike indicates that the whales are now aggressively accumulating or selling their holdings.

    Article image
    DOGE Large Transactions. Source: IntoTheBlock

    Although whale accumulation often precedes price rallies, the Dogecoin ecosystem suggests that a good part of the large volume could have been sold, as the DOGE continues to fall per the current market outlook.

    As of press time, DOGE was changing hands at $0.1784, representing a 1.24% decline despite this large transaction trend. This development might have resulted in price dilution and general sentiments, as trading volume has also dropped by 24.08% to $826.67 million.

    ETF rumors loom over Dogecoin's future

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 04/26/2025 - 14:26
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reclaims $0.18, Key Price Scenarios to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Interestingly, DOGE kicked off May with a positive growth rate of 3.66%. On-chain data suggests it could prove a bullish month for the meme coin king. If history repeats itself, DOGE could flip $0.20 as the coin has been known to post double-digit growth in May.

    Meanwhile, the Dogecoin community continues to await approval for a spot DOGE exchange-traded fund (ETF) from the regulatory body. Top analysts know DOGE might become the first meme coin to gain ETF status.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 3, 2025 - 13:58
    $50 Million per BTC: Tether, Softbank Crypto Venture Founder Shares Calculation
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    May 3, 2025 - 13:43
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 228% in Whale Moves, Is Something Coming?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    60.9 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours, DOGE Whales Back in Action
    $50 Million per BTC: Tether, Softbank Crypto Venture Founder Shares Calculation
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 228% in Whale Moves, Is Something Coming?
    Show all