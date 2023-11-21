Bittrex Crypto Exchange to Shut Down, Here's What Happened

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Seattle-based crypto exchange Bittrex Global has announced it will be winding down operations.

Advertisement

In light of this difficult decision, Bittrex shares an important update for its crypto users regarding the timeline of events.

All trading activity on Bittrex Global will be suspended on Dec. 4, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. UTC. Thus, users are urged to ensure that they complete all necessary transactions before this date, as all activity on the platform except withdrawals will be disabled. Also, all client relationships with Bittrex Global will be terminated.

It is with great regret that we inform you that Bittrex Global has decided to wind down its operations.



Effective Monday 4 December 2023, all trading activity on Bittrex Global will be disabled. After that date, customers will only be able to withdraw assets as part of the… — Bittrex Global (@BittrexGlobal) November 20, 2023

As regards withdrawals, customers of Bittrex Global are not able to directly withdraw USD holdings.

Users with a USD balance might need to convert it into either EUR or crypto to be able to withdraw the associated funds. This action must be taken before Dec. 4.

Bittrex has announced the end of its referral program, which will result in the immediate cessation of earning rewards. All rewards earned on trades executed up to and including Nov. 19 will be paid out in the coming days. Likewise, all promotions offered by the crypto exchange have now ceased.

In light of its imminent shutdown, Bittrex issued a strong warning to its users not to make any deposits on the platform, as they may not be received safely. Users may risk the permanent loss of their funds if they attempt to deposit.

Bittrex adds that no deadline has currently been set for customers to withdraw funds from Bittrex Global after the suspension of trading on Dec. 4, 2023. However, it is strongly recommended that customers withdraw funds as quickly as possible, as a withdrawal deadline may be set by liquidators later on.

Bittrex faced a lawsuit from the SEC earlier this year, and in August, Bittrex Inc. and its cofounder and former CEO William Shihara agreed to settle the charges to the tune of $24 million.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex wound down the operations of its U.S. platform in April after nine years of operation, citing an uncertain regulatory and economic environment in the U.S.