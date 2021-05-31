Bitfinex Traders Are Longing Bitcoin En Masse

News
Mon, 05/31/2021 - 13:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The number of Bitcoin longs on Bitfinex is nearing a new peak
Bitfinex Traders Are Longing Bitcoin En Masse
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The number of Bitcoin (BTC) longs on the Bitfinex exchange has increased over 74 percent in less than two weeks, currently approaching a new all-time high.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

Given that Bitfinex is a major exchange, its dataset can be used as a proxy for the broader market sentiment.

Crypto traders are heavily betting on a bullish market reversal, with Bitcoin expected to post its biggest monthly loss ever this May.

Related
Ray Dalio: Bitcoin Is "Alternative Currency"

While some believe that such crowded trades tend to be contrarian, Bitfinex traders were on the right side of the market ahead of the May 19 crash. Three days prior to the massive wipeout, the number of short positions skyrocketed by 368 percent on the exchange, which was followed by a 77 percent plunge on the day of the massive correction.

Bitcoin is currently trading just above $37,000 after a modest three percent uptick which is too small to brighten up the flagship coin's disastrous month.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin (BTC) Popularity "Of Great Concern": Central Bank of Ireland Top Official
05/31/2021 - 16:09

Bitcoin (BTC) Popularity "Of Great Concern": Central Bank of Ireland Top Official
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Mt. Gox Creditors Can Finally Vote to Get Their Bitcoins Back
05/31/2021 - 15:59

Mt. Gox Creditors Can Finally Vote to Get Their Bitcoins Back
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 31
05/31/2021 - 15:52

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image