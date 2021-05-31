Ray Dalio: Bitcoin Is "Alternative Currency"

News
Mon, 05/31/2021 - 05:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ray Dalio has explained how China's digital yuan may compete with Bitcoin
Ray Dalio: Bitcoin Is "Alternative Currency"
Cover image via www.flickr.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During his interview on CNBC” Bridgewater Associates CEO Ray Dalio told Managing Asia’s Christine Tan that Bitcoin is “an alternative currency.”   

Dalio said that it was important to distinguish between the digitalization versions of existing currencies and alternative currencies:    

Using blockchain technology and so on…That’s a different thing than having an alternative currency, and Bitcoin is an alternative currency versus the digitalizing.        

As reported by U.Today, Dalio recently revealed that he was a Bitcoin holder.

Related
CBDC Can Be Set Up on Ethereum Network, Says Architect of Digital Yuan

Bitcoin vs. China’s digital yuan  

Bitball Bitball

The head of the world’s largest hedge fund claims that the digital yuan could potentially compete with the largest cryptocurrency, but it wouldn’t completely take over the crypto market.

The digital RMB could be “a very viable” alternative to “a lot of people” if it reaches internationalization, according to Dalio.

However, the billionaire also pointed out that it would have cons in terms of privacy issues.

Speaking of a digital dollar, Dalio said that it would also be viable but it wouldn’t be as competitive.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Flare to Have its FLR Token Listed by 50+ Exchanges, Community Claims
05/31/2021 - 09:08

Flare to Have its FLR Token Listed by 50+ Exchanges, Community Claims
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Ray Dalio: Bitcoin Is "Alternative Currency"
05/31/2021 - 05:45

Ray Dalio: Bitcoin Is "Alternative Currency"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image CBDC Can Be Set Up on Ethereum Network, Says Architect of Digital Yuan
05/31/2021 - 04:04

CBDC Can Be Set Up on Ethereum Network, Says Architect of Digital Yuan
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image