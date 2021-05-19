Coinbase, Gemini and CoinMarketCap Go Down Amid Crypto Armageddon

Major exchanges are struggling to handle the volatility

Coinbase is experiencing intermittent downtime, according to its status page.

Image by status.coinbase.com

The exchange has received nearly 6,000 reports on its Downdetector page.

Multiple users are also struggling to access Binance's futures products and its mobile app.

Both exchanges have temporarily disabled Ethereum and ERC20 withdrawals.

The Gemini exchange is also experiencing "degraded performance."

CoinMarketCap, the largest coin tracking site owned by Binance, is inaccessible right now.

Image by coinmarketcap.com

The silver lining is that CoinMarketCap's users will not be able to check crypto prices. Earlier today, Bitcoin collapsed to nearly $30,000, with altcoins seeing even steeper losses.

UPDATE: Both Coinbase and Gemini are back online.