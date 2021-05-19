Coinbase, Gemini and CoinMarketCap Go Down Amid Crypto Armageddon

News
Wed, 05/19/2021 - 13:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Major exchanges are struggling to handle the volatility
Coinbase, Gemini and CoinMarketCap Go Down Amid Crypto Armageddon
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Coinbase is experiencing intermittent downtime, according to its status page.

Coinbase
Image by status.coinbase.com

The exchange has received nearly 6,000 reports on its Downdetector page

Multiple users are also struggling to access Binance's futures products and its mobile app. 

Both exchanges have temporarily disabled Ethereum and ERC20 withdrawals.   

The Gemini exchange is also experiencing "degraded performance."

Related
XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano Collapse 50 Percent, Bitcoin Dominance Soars

CoinMarketCap, the largest coin tracking site owned by Binance, is inaccessible right now.

CoinMarketCap
Image by coinmarketcap.com
Bitball Bitball

The silver lining is that CoinMarketCap's users will not be able to check crypto prices. Earlier today, Bitcoin collapsed to nearly $30,000, with altcoins seeing even steeper losses.

UPDATE: Both Coinbase and Gemini are back online.  

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 19
05/19/2021 - 16:14

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Ark's Cathie Wood Predicts Bitcoin Could Hit $500,000, Says Correction Is Good for ETF Approval
05/19/2021 - 16:02

Ark's Cathie Wood Predicts Bitcoin Could Hit $500,000, Says Correction Is Good for ETF Approval
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Elon Musk Says Tesla Has Diamond Hands, Pushing Bitcoin Sharply Higher
05/19/2021 - 14:54

Elon Musk Says Tesla Has Diamond Hands, Pushing Bitcoin Sharply Higher

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img