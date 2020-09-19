Bitfinex Lists Uniswap (UNI), Trading Against Crypto and Fiat About to Start

Original article based on tweet

Top-tier Bitfinex exchange has added Uniswap’s UNI to its trading list, pairing the coin with USD and Tether after UNI lost 25 percent of its market value

Bitfinex has announced the listing of the UNI token launched by Uniswap Ethereum-based DEX.

Image via Twitter

Bitfinex adds support for UNI

Deposits are already enabled but as for trading and withdrawing UNI, it will be available at 8:00 a.m. UTC.

The UNI governance token will be available to trade against USD and Tether’s USDT stablecoin.

At present, TradingView shows seven crypto exchanges that have listed UNI – Binance, KuCoin, OKEx, Poloniex, Huobi and FTX.

UNI launch pushes ETH miner fees high

On Friday, UNI lost 25 percent of its value but at the time of writing, UNI has shown a tiny rise, trading at $6.8642 against USDT. Binance added UNI two days ago.

The UNI launch provoked a high surge in ETH miner fees, causing approximately $1 mln in fees to be spent just within an hour.

That was partly due to the fact that Uniswap announced a giveaway of 400 UNI to each trader who had been using Uniswap since September 1.

The announcement was made earlier this week and 400 UNI was worth around $1,500 at some point, which was slightly more than one stimulus check granted to US citizens after the lockdown was lifted.