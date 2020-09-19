Original article based on tweet

Bitfinex Lists Uniswap (UNI), Trading Against Crypto and Fiat About to Start

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Sat, 09/19/2020 - 10:02
Yuri Molchan
Top-tier Bitfinex exchange has added Uniswap’s UNI to its trading list, pairing the coin with USD and Tether after UNI lost 25 percent of its market value
Bitfinex Lists Uniswap (UNI), Trading Against Crypto and Fiat About to Start
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Bitfinex has announced the listing of the UNI token launched by Uniswap Ethereum-based DEX.

UNI
Image via Twitter

Bitfinex adds support for UNI

Deposits are already enabled but as for trading and withdrawing UNI, it will be available at 8:00 a.m. UTC.

The UNI governance token will be available to trade against USD and Tether’s USDT stablecoin.

At present, TradingView shows seven crypto exchanges that have listed UNI – Binance, KuCoin, OKEx, Poloniex, Huobi and FTX.

Related Ethereum Supply in Smart Contracts Surpasses That on Exchanges: Glassnode
Related
Ethereum Supply in Smart Contracts Surpasses That on Exchanges: Glassnode

UNI launch pushes ETH miner fees high

On Friday, UNI lost 25 percent of its value but at the time of writing, UNI has shown a tiny rise, trading at $6.8642 against USDT. Binance added UNI two days ago.

The UNI launch provoked a high surge in ETH miner fees, causing approximately $1 mln in fees to be spent just within an hour.

That was partly due to the fact that Uniswap announced a giveaway of 400 UNI to each trader who had been using Uniswap since September 1.

The announcement was made earlier this week and 400 UNI was worth around $1,500 at some point, which was slightly more than one stimulus check granted to US citizens after the lockdown was lifted.

#Bitfinex News#Uniswap News
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Jed McCaleb Shifts 11.4 Mln XRP While XRP Liquidity Indexes Fail to Reach New ATHs Jed McCaleb Shifts 11.4 Mln XRP While XRP Liquidity Indexes Fail to Reach New ATHs
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 minutes ago

Jed McCaleb Shifts 11.4 Mln XRP While XRP Liquidity Indexes Fail to Reach New ATHs

Yuri Molchan
CB Insights Analytics Vendor Breaks Into Crypto With Blockchain Company Acquisition CB Insights Analytics Vendor Breaks Into Crypto With Blockchain Company Acquisition
Latest Cryptocurrency News
3 days ago

CB Insights Analytics Vendor Breaks Into Crypto With Blockchain Company Acquisition

Vladislav Sopov
Bitfinex Locks 80% of Its Nectar Stash and Donates 9.4 Mln NEC to DeversiFi Community, Here's Why Bitfinex Locks 80% of Its Nectar Stash and Donates 9.4 Mln NEC to DeversiFi Community, Here's Why
Latest Cryptocurrency News
4 days ago

Bitfinex Locks 80% of Its Nectar Stash and Donates 9.4 Mln NEC to DeversiFi Community, Here's Why

Yuri Molchan