Bitfinex Delists MegaDogecoin (MDOGE) Pairs

News
Wed, 06/08/2022 - 14:55
article image
Alex Dovbnya
"Normal" Dogecoin will remain available on exchange without any restrictions
Bitfinex Delists MegaDogecoin (MDOGE) Pairs
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A British Virgin Islands-based cryptocurrency exchange has pulled the plug on MegaDogecoin (MDOGE), a version of Dogecoin that equals one million tokens, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Bitfinex originally listed the meme cryptocurrency in the form of MegaDogecoin back in July 2020. Users were able to trade it against the U.S. dollar, Tether's USDT stablecoin and Bitcoin. These trading pairs will be delisted on June 13. Users are encouraged to cancel all of their remaining orders.

Major exchanges also started expanding their support for Dogecoin after a huge price increase because of viral videos on social media platform TikTok. Stuck-at-home amateur traders started hyping up the joke coin that was originally launched in 2013 as a Bitcoin parody.

Dogecoin came back in vogue in early 2021 because of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other celebrities who started pushing the whimsical cryptocurrency further into the mainstream with frequent tweets. Because of its triumphant price rally, the "people's crypto" became one of the most traded cryptocurrencies in the first quarter of the previous year.

Bitfinex added support for "normal" Dogecoin in April 2021, allowing users to trade it against the U.S. dollar and USDT. These pairs will remain available on the exchange.

Related
Solana to Help South Korean Projects Hurt by Terra Collapse
 Despite dropping 89% from its lifetime peak of $0.73, Dogecoin remains the tenth biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of roughly $10.6 million.

As reported by U.Today, interest in Dogecoin has plunged significantly based on data provided by Google Trends.

The meme coin keeps making headlines mainly because of Musk, who recently traded barbs with co-founder Jackson Palmer.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Jim Cramer Claims Crypto Shouldn't Be Treated as Safe Investment
06/08/2022 - 20:10
Jim Cramer Claims Crypto Shouldn't Be Treated as Safe Investment
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Two-Time Oscar Winner Anthony Hopkins Wants to Buy His First NFT
06/08/2022 - 18:16
Two-Time Oscar Winner Anthony Hopkins Wants to Buy His First NFT
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Crypto Bear Market Bottom Might Be Close, Eccentric Indicator Says
06/08/2022 - 16:23
Crypto Bear Market Bottom Might Be Close, Eccentric Indicator Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov