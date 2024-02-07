Bitcoinik Provides Crypto Insights for Newcomers and Pros

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the number of cryptocurrency news portals is growing day by day, the segment needs reliable sources of blockchain-related content and reporting. Bitcoinik portal is one of the modern attempts to cover the hottest trends and milestone events in the Web3 sphere.

Bitcoinik crypto media portal covers Bitcoin, Web3 and blockchain

Initially launched in 2020 by seasoned tech enthusiast Harsh Sangwan, Bitcoinik began its journey with a mission to demystify the complexities of the cryptocurrency space. With a vision to provide accurate, timely and engaging content, Bitcoinik has become a trusted name in the industry.

Image by Bitcoinik

The platform's commitment to delivering quality information has set it apart in a landscape often crowded with noise and click-bait.

Visited by tens of thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts from across the globe, Bitcoinik covers news of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), other alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins), the largest crypto hacks, cybersecurity, AI/ML disruption, blockchain adoption, crypto exchanges and so on.

Its “Learn” section includes detailed articles on basic trading concepts for spot and futures markets. In the “Earn Bitcoin” and “Reviews” sections, customers will find information about potential passive income and investing products.

Besides that, enthusiasts of gambling, betting and other related topics can find relevant new-gen services from these spheres.

From crypto news to understanding blockchain tech and economy

For cryptocurrency-centric businesses, the portal offers the opportunity to publish a press release or other types of promo materials. The website is visited by crypto fans from over 80 countries and regions, including the U.S., so advertisers will have an opportunity to speak to their target audiences.

