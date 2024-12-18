Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Places Big Hopes on US 'Crypto Czar,' Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, cofounder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy business intelligence company, has reposted a tweet published by pro-Bitcoin U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis about the newly appointed “crypto czar” in the U.S. — David Sacks, a venture capitalist and the former chief operating officer at PayPal.

Saylor, a major Bitcoin evangelist, shared his take on the future prospects of the U.S. under the “rule” of this “crypto czar,” clearly placing big hopes on Sacks.

Saylor praises US "crypto czar," following Ripple CEO

Senator Cynthia Lummis from Wyoming tweeted that she expects the upcoming year of 2025 to be “the year for Bitcoin and digital assets.” Similarly to Saylor, Lummis also believes that Sacks is able to bring significant progress to the U.S. in terms of digital assets.

In particular, she mentioned the future creation and passing of “comprehensive digital asset legislation” and the creation of the U.S. strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which Lummis suggested in July this year in her speech during the annual Bitcoin Conference held in Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States.

Saylor agreed with her, saying that he believes David Sacks’s leadership is likely to make the U.S. a global leader “in digital assets and financial innovation.”

Under @DavidSacks’ leadership, the U.S. is primed to lead the world in digital assets and financial innovation. https://t.co/Cqf2FushXt — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 17, 2024

Earlier this month, Ripple chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse sent “huge congrats” to Sacks in an X post, saying that the new “crypto czar” understands the tech sphere very well and suits this position just right.

The Ripple boss believes that Sacks will be able to help the White House advance its plans related to cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence (AI).

Elon Musk and "crypto czar"

The “crypto czar” will lead the governmental supervision of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency in the U.S. and the Council of Advisors for Science and Technology in the president-elect’s new administration.

As reported by the media, there are quite high chances that Sacks and his friend, the tech mogul Elon Musk, might be working side by side in the future, since Musk runs the xAI startup, whose main product, the Grok chatbot, has been integrated with the X social media platform that belongs to Musk.

Sacks was among those who encouraged Tesla's CEO to conduct the much-hyped Twitter takeover for $44 billion in 2022.