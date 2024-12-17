Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Mammoth $2.51 Billion in Bitcoin in Past 20 Hours — What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Mammoth amount of Bitcoin has changed hands in past day after Bitcoin's new ATH, here's who stands behind this
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 11:17
    Mammoth $2.51 Billion in Bitcoin in Past 20 Hours — What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Analytics account @spotonchain has drawn the crypto community’s attention to two mammoth-sized Bitcoin transfers that have taken place over the last 24 hours, right after the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, BTC, soared to a new historic peak above $107,000.

    Overall, more than two and a half billion U.S. dollars have been transferred. The report revealed big players standing behind those transactions. One of them is the nonfunctional crypto exchange Mt. Gox.

    Mt. Gox and Marathon Digital shovel 23,664 Bitcoins

    Spotonchain revealed that two entities have initiated large-sized transactions of Bitcoin, which carried 23,664 BTC in total. That amount of Bitcoin is valued roughly at $2.51 billion in fiat.

    HOT Stories
    Mammoth $2.51 Billion in Bitcoin in Past 20 Hours — What's Going On?
    Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin May Reach $200,000 in 2025
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Earns Praise from Cardano Founder
    Bitcoin (BTC) Back at ATH: Next Target, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Disappears, Ethereum (ETH) Hits $4,000, But There's a Catch

    The first entity that participated in this was one of the first crypto exchanges, the infamous Mt. Gox. According to the shared data, this platform transferred 1,620 BTC worth $172.5 million over the last six hours. That included one 1,320 BTC transaction to its internal address and 300 BTC to B2C2 Group.

    Advertisement

    Since early November, Mt. Gox has shoveled 7,500 Bitcoins (roughly $650 million) to B2C2. Spotonchain believes that the likely goal here was to conduct creditor payouts. As of now, Mt. Gox holds 37,404 BTC in total. That is equal to $4.02 billion.

    The second Bitcoin mover was BTC miner Marathon Digital. It has transferred a much bigger Bitcoin chunk than Mt. Gox — 22,044 BTC valued at a whopping $2.34 billion over the last 14 hours. That tremendous amount of crypto was spread across 40 wallets, which are unidentified.

    The Bitcoin miner how holds $1.54 billion worth of BTC, or 14,364 Bitcoin.

    Related
    69,300,000 XRP Hits Binance, Here’s What’s Happening
    Tue, 12/17/2024 - 09:40
    69,300,000 XRP Hits Binance, Here’s What’s Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Start buying Satoshis," Robert Kiyosaki says

    Investor and financial expert Robert Kiyosaki, also known for his best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” published a tweet to highlight Bitcoin’s spike to the new record peak of $107,780.

    Kiyosaki stressed that Bitcoin has been holding above $106,000 without going further down. He admitted that while hardly anyone can afford to buy a whole BTC, it is possible to stock up on Bitcoin in particles called Satoshis.

    Therefore, one can by any amount of Satoshis that one can afford. The financial expert stated that this is “the genius of Bitcoin.” Therefore, Kiyosaki urged his followers to begin buying Satoshis before these small Bitcoin particles also soar to $107,000 per unit.

    #Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 12:43
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki Reacts to Bitcoin's All-Time High With Advice and Warning
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 12:20
    Ripple CEO Reacts as RLUSD Launch Date Revealed
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Step into Future of Gambling with Gateway2Fortune: Where Innovation Meets Excitement
    Forbes Web3 Celebrates Innovation: Legacy Pass Members Showcased in the Forbes Magazine
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki Reacts to Bitcoin's All-Time High With Advice and Warning
    Ripple CEO Reacts as RLUSD Launch Date Revealed
    $333 Billion in Ethereum (ETH) Held by Only 104 People: 57% of All Coins
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD