Mammoth $2.51 Billion in Bitcoin in Past 20 Hours — What's Going On?

Analytics account @spotonchain has drawn the crypto community’s attention to two mammoth-sized Bitcoin transfers that have taken place over the last 24 hours, right after the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, BTC, soared to a new historic peak above $107,000.

Overall, more than two and a half billion U.S. dollars have been transferred. The report revealed big players standing behind those transactions. One of them is the nonfunctional crypto exchange Mt. Gox.

Mt. Gox and Marathon Digital shovel 23,664 Bitcoins

Spotonchain revealed that two entities have initiated large-sized transactions of Bitcoin, which carried 23,664 BTC in total. That amount of Bitcoin is valued roughly at $2.51 billion in fiat.

The first entity that participated in this was one of the first crypto exchanges, the infamous Mt. Gox. According to the shared data, this platform transferred 1,620 BTC worth $172.5 million over the last six hours. That included one 1,320 BTC transaction to its internal address and 300 BTC to B2C2 Group.

Since early November, Mt. Gox has shoveled 7,500 Bitcoins (roughly $650 million) to B2C2. Spotonchain believes that the likely goal here was to conduct creditor payouts. As of now, Mt. Gox holds 37,404 BTC in total. That is equal to $4.02 billion.

The second Bitcoin mover was BTC miner Marathon Digital. It has transferred a much bigger Bitcoin chunk than Mt. Gox — 22,044 BTC valued at a whopping $2.34 billion over the last 14 hours. That tremendous amount of crypto was spread across 40 wallets, which are unidentified.

The Bitcoin miner how holds $1.54 billion worth of BTC, or 14,364 Bitcoin.

"Start buying Satoshis," Robert Kiyosaki says

Investor and financial expert Robert Kiyosaki, also known for his best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” published a tweet to highlight Bitcoin’s spike to the new record peak of $107,780.

Kiyosaki stressed that Bitcoin has been holding above $106,000 without going further down. He admitted that while hardly anyone can afford to buy a whole BTC, it is possible to stock up on Bitcoin in particles called Satoshis.

Therefore, one can by any amount of Satoshis that one can afford. The financial expert stated that this is “the genius of Bitcoin.” Therefore, Kiyosaki urged his followers to begin buying Satoshis before these small Bitcoin particles also soar to $107,000 per unit.