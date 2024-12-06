Ripple CEO Sends ‘Huge Congrats’ to Newly Appointed US ‘Crypto Czar’

Advertisement

Brad Garlinghouse, the chief executive officer at Ripple, has shared his take on the newly appointed “AI and crypto czar” of the White House, David Sacks.

Prior to that, Garlinghouse also highlighted the appointment of the new chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, who will replace the current one, Gary Gensler, after his resignation in January 2025.

Gensler resigned in November, posting an announcement about it on his official X account.

Elon Musk and new "crypto czar"

David Sacks, a venture capitalist and the former chief operating officer at PayPal, has been chosen to lead government supervision of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

Sacks is also known to have ties with Elon Musk, and he reportedly encouraged the tech billionaire on his historic $44 billion Twitter acquisition. Apart from that, Sacks has been appointed to spearhead the Council of Advisors for Science and Technology in the U.S. president-elect’s new administration.

There are high odds that Musk and Sacks will be working together since the former runs xAI and the chatbot Grok on X and the latter is now in charge of AI development policy in the U.S. Besides, Musk is already serving as one of the heads of the Department of Government Efficiency, which he prefers to shorten as D.O.G.E.

Ripple CEO to Sacks: "Huge congrats"

Garlinghouse tweeted that he sends “huge congratulations” to David Sacks, saying that he “understands tech inside and out” and will help to push forward the White House’s crypto and AI pro-innovation plans.

“Dream team!” Garlinghouse concluded his tweet.

Earlier this week, the Ripple CEO also commented on the appointment of the new SEC chairman, who will be replacing Gary Gensler and his anti-crypto stance. This position has been passed to former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins.

Garlinghouse tweeted that it was an “outstanding choice.”