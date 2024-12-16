Michael Saylor Reacts to New 106k Bitcoin ATH With ‘I Will See You On The Moon’ BTC Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, cofounder and executive manager of MicroStrategy business intelligence firm famous for its Bitcoin strategy, has issued a statement as the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, BTC, reached a new all-time high several hours ago.

Saylor issued a Bitcoin-moon-themed tweet as the digital gold almost reached $107,000.

Bitcoin prints new ATH, Saylor reacts bullishly

Michael Saylor’s tweet traditionally contains an AI-generated image of himself, but this time, it features him as an astronaut who landed on the moon and placed an orange flag with a Bitcoin logo on it. The Earth is also partly visible in the background in space.

“I will see you on the moon. #Bitcoin,” Saylor tweeted.

Advertisement

According to CoinMarketCap data, seven hours ago, BTC smashed a new record peak of $106,488. It was possible thanks to a roughly 3.58% price surge over the past 24 hours as Bitcoin went up from the $102,900 zone.

By now, however, Bitcoin has shed some of its overnight gains and is currently changing hands at $104,938 per coin.

The Bitcoin community, in the comments, responded to Saylor’s tweet, sharing their excitement and bullish enthusiasm. “Thank you for bringing us along with you...I will see you on Mars. #Bitcoin.”

Speaking of Saylor’s company MicroStrategy, which holds roughly $41.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, its share price has added 4.2% today, and MSTR is now trading at $408.67 per share.

In a tweet published on Sunday, Saylor highlighted the regular recent Bitcoin purchases made by his company by sharing a screenshot from the SaylorTracker website, which monitors MicroStrategy Bitcoin buys. The three most recent acquisitions (big green dots) stand right next to each other, unlike the previous ones. “Is SaylorTracker.com missing a green dot?” Saylor tweeted.

Michael Saylor reveals "Bitcoin target" for all buyers

In a tweet issued on Friday, Saylor unveiled the Bitcoin amount that basically constitutes the goal of all those who are after BTC. He clarified that this is the daily amount of Bitcoin produced by miners on a daily basis, which is $45 million worth of BTC: “We are all competing for $45m in #Bitcoin mined daily.”

That comprises 450 Bitcoins per day worth roughly $100,000 per BTC and equals approximately $45,000,000 worth of this world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap size.