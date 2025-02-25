Advertisement
    Bitcoin Whale Hits Binance After 3 Years of Dormancy

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 12:54
    Bitcoin (BTC) witnesses mysterious Binance activity as dormant whale wakes up
    For three years, nothing. Not a single move. Then, out of nowhere, a whale just transferred 200 BTC - $18.4 million - to Binance, as reported by Spot On Chain. No warning, no buildup, just a sudden deposit about two hours ago.

    This is not just any whale, though. Back in 2022, this same entity pulled 300 BTC off exchanges, picking them up at an average price of $30,873. Fast forward to today, and Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $92,263. Even after today’s 4.5% drop, the whale is still sitting on 98.2 BTC, worth about $9.06 million, with an estimated total profit of $18.2 million - a near 200% gain.

    So, what’s the play here? Smart exit? A shift in strategy? Or something bigger?

    Article image
    Source: Spot On Chain

    The broader market is not exactly stable right now. Bitcoin recently slipped under $89,000, and according to IntoTheBlock, as it fell below $90,000, roughly 12% of addresses moved into an unrealized loss. That is the highest percentage since October 2024, a telling sign.

    And the liquidity situation? 

    Not great. There is not much buying support below $90,000, meaning that if Bitcoin keeps sliding, the drop could be sharp. But flip the script, and it’ is a different story above $95,000 - hardly any selling pressure. That opens up the potential for a quick squeeze upward.

    Essentially, Bitcoin is moving in a wide $85,000-$95,000 range, with plenty of room for volatility.

    For traders watching this whale’s move, the question is: does it signal a larger trend? A single transaction does not dictate the market, but large players reshuffling funds can be an early sign of changing sentiment.

    Maybe this whale just made the smartest move in the current conditions; transferring Bitcoin to Binance could mean they are planning to sell, securing gains before further downside risk kicks in.

