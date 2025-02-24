Advertisement
    Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Meme Coins: Here's Which Crypto CZ Holds

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 16:10
    Ex-Binance Boss Changpeng Zhao reveals his crypto portfolio
    The former CEO of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, or CZ as he is better known online, recently shared his portfolio. We have become accustomed to the fact that crypto figures rarely reveal what they hold, but Zhao replied to one of the followers who asked the mogul what he holds besides Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB).

    As it follows, Zhao's holdings consist of 1.32% of Bitcoin, 98.47% of BNB and also have a small margin of EURI. The latter is the ticker for the electronic money stablecoin known as Eurite. It is issued by Banking Circle SA and is subject to European regulatory requirements. The value of the EURI is pegged to the value of the Euro at a 1:1 ratio.

    Regarding this chapter of his portfolio, CZ said that he does not actually remember where it came from and assumes it is related to the Binance card. Maybe in the early days of the Binance Card, that was the currency to spend? "Not sure" Zhao said.

    He also holds some SBTC, but he said he also does not know "what the heck" SBTC is. Maybe it was a fork or an airdrop coin, the Binance founder said, but it seems to have been delisted long ago. "I can't even get rid of it," Zhao said.

    What's Changpeng Zhao's net worth?

    Although CZ has revealed the structure of his crypto holdings, the actual amounts remain a mystery. Recently, Zhao revealed one of his wallets. From it, he made a $150,000 donation to victims of the LIBRA rug. Interestingly, this wallet then received $1,000,000 worth of coins in return. 

    According to Arkham, it currently contains 862,773 BNB worth $553,400; 10.143 million BROCCOLI, a meme coin inspired by CZ's dog, is worth $547,770. It also contains small amounts of other tokens.

