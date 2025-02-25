Strategy’s Saylor Comments on 7.11% BTC Crash: ‘Bitcoin On Sale’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor, co-founder and the executive chairman of Strategy in charge of its BTC course, has addressed the global community to comment on the current 7.11% Bitcoin collapse.

In his four-word tweet, Saylor hints that now there is a great opportunity to buy the world’s leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin cheaply. “Bitcoin is on sale,” he tweeted, replacing the “s” with the US dollar sign $.

Bitcoin crashes 7.11% and begins to recover

Over the past 24 hours, the price trajectory of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has turned downward. It crashed by over 7%, losing the $95,610 level and landing at $88,820.

Advertisement

Several factors pushed Bitcoin that low, including Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada and Mexico, which will take effect on March 4, about a week from now. There were also massive liquidations in the crypto market and tremendous outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs—roughly $552.5 million.

According to Forbes, another trigger was Elon Musk’s letters to federal agency employees demanding a report on their achievements over the past week. This includes Fed Reserve staff. The leader of D.O.G.E. threatens to fire those who refuse to respond. Several agencies have already filed lawsuits against this demand from Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

Strategy spends $1.99 billion on Bitcoin

According to a tweet issued by Michael Saylor on Monday, his company Strategy (MicroStrategy rebranded) acquired 20,356 Bitcoins for an astounding $1.99 billion, paying roughly $97,514 for one BTC.

Strategy has acquired 20,356 BTC for ~$1.99B at ~$97,514 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 6.9% YTD 2025. As of 2/23/2025, we hodl 499,096 $BTC acquired for ~$33.1 billion at ~$66,357 per bitcoin. $MSTR https://t.co/mNWDaXRE7N — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 24, 2025

That was done after the company announced on the same day that it had completed its $2 billion offering of senior convertible notes to institutional investors and raised $1.99 billion after deducting all the fees. The press release stated that the proceeds would be used for buying Bitcoin and so it happened later that day. As of now, the company holds a total of 449,096 BTC worth roughly $33.1 billion at the current BTC/USD exchange rate.

Besides, Saylor announced that Strategy had achieved Bitcoin yield of 6.9% year-to-date 2025. He also confirmed that the Strategy intends to eclipse the initial target of holding 500,000 Bitcoins. There is now less than 1,000 BTC standing between Strategy and that ambitious target.