Bitcoin Transaction Volume Hits One-Month Low, Here's Why

Opinions
Sat, 12/11/2021 - 19:35
article image
Arman Shirinyan
After Bitcoin loses a major part of its gains from last month, traders leave the market and decide to focus on something else
Bitcoin Transaction Volume Hits One-Month Low, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to data provided by Glassnode, Bitcoin's transaction volume has reached one-month lows, and the reason might be that the year-long rally is potentially over.

Bitcoin's market performance

The main reason for the decreased transactional activity is more likely tied to the negative performance of the asset on the market. Bitcoin has lost 27% of its value since last month.

BTC Daily Chart
Source: TradingView

At the lowest point of December, Bitcoin was trading with a 38% discount. The trend on the cryptocurrency market might not change in the foreseeable future, according to technical analysts, while long-term market conditions remain bullish.

Related
WhatsApp Rolls Out Crypto Transactions, XRP Adds 15% on BitFury CEO’s Speech, SHIB Supported by Avalanche: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Previously, Bitcoin dropped below the 140-day trendline that was acting as a support for the trend that began back in July.

Risk of a new pandemic

With the increasing number of lockdowns all over the world, financial risks have increased drastically, which could have affected Bitcoin's price performance and overall market conditions.

Traditional financial markets and assets are already facing slight price recoveries that might indicate that investors have overestimated existing risks on the market.

Decreasing activity leading up to Christmas

With more retail traders leaving financial markets, transactional activity on the chain is also decreasing, which is nothing new for the market before the Christmas holidays. Traditional financial markets also report large volume drops at the end of the year.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Sentiment in "Extreme Fear" Again; Last Time It Was So Bad Was in July
12/11/2021 - 20:07
Bitcoin (BTC) Sentiment in "Extreme Fear" Again; Last Time It Was So Bad Was in July
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 11
12/11/2021 - 19:52
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 11
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Average Gas Down 50% in Six Weeks: Possible Reasons
12/11/2021 - 19:44
Ethereum (ETH) Average Gas Down 50% in Six Weeks: Possible Reasons
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya