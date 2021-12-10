WhatsApp Rolls Out Crypto Transactions, XRP Adds 15% on BitFury CEO’s Speech, SHIB Supported by Avalanche: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented by U.Today.

WhatsApp implements crypto transactions

According to Reuters’ report, the largest chatting app, WhatsApp , has integrated Novi wallet's cryptocurrency transaction technology into the app. Novi CEO Stephane Kasriel posted screenshots showing a new money-sending interface added to the app. Users will be able to select the amount of money they want to transfer and confirm the transaction in real time with the recipient. The application is now being tested and is already available to some users in the United States.

BitFury CEO suggests listing it on U.S. exchange, XRP adds 15%

During the recent meeting of crypto CEOs and Congress, head of BitFury Brian Brooks brought up the problem of XRP’s status. He suggested adding the token to U.S. exchanges if regulators consider it a security. Using the example of XRP, Brooks pointed out that it is impossible to push cryptocurrencies through the boundaries of currently existing laws and, thus, officials should make regulations more tolerant toward crypto.

Later that day , the price of the Ripple-affiliated token reacted to Brooks’ ardent speech by adding 15%.

Shiba Inu now supported by Avalanche

Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency is now supported by Avalanche Bridge . Thus, SHIB tokens can be transferred between Ethereum and Avalanche. Users can also move wrapped versions of Bitcoin and Ethereum with the help of the bridge.

Almost three weeks ago, Avalanche's AVAX surpassed Shiba Inu by market cap and still holds 12th place on CoinMarketCap, remaining above the canine coin.

3.2 trillion SHIB purchase was possibly made by Squid Game scammers