    Bitcoin Soars to $67,300, Michael Saylor Reacts

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Leading Bitcoin supporter Saylor issues a bullish statement, while Bitcoin suddenly spikes by 6%
    Sat, 20/07/2024 - 7:55
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Michael Saylor, a renowned Bitcoin proponent and co-founder of MicroStrategy has taken to his X (formerly widely famous as Twitter) handle to share a Bitcoin bullish statement with the global cryptocurrency community.

    This happened as the leading global digital coin BTC suddenly jumped by 6%, leaving the $67,000 price level behind.

    Bitcoin surges to $67,300, Saylor weighs in

    Michael Saylor published a diagram of Bitcoin price growth dynamics compared to other assets in the financial markets over the last four years – since August 20, when Saylor’s company MicroStrategy started its regular Bitcoin accumulation.

    According to this diagram, digital gold (as Bitcoin is often referred to) has increased by an impressive 460%. Next to BTC comes the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes with 64% and 62% increases correspondingly. Gold has added 21% and silver gained merely 8% over the past four years. While all these assets spearheaded by Bitcoin have been rising in value, bonds, as the diagram shows, has plunged into red, falling by 19%.

    Commenting on this bullish Bitcoin leadership among the popular assets, Saylor tweeted: “If you're not winning, you're losing. #Bitcoin.” Thanks to regular Bitcoin accumulations over the recent years, MicroStrategy currently holds 226,331 BTC valued at $7.538 billion USD. The most recent purchase was made in June, when the company raised $700 million through offering its investors convertible senior notes specifically to buy more Bitcoin.

    Earlier this year, a similar fundraising campaign was carried out by Saylor’s company in March when they raised $500 million for an additional Bitcoin purchase.

    MicroStrategy outperforms rivals

    According to Saylor’s earlier tweet, over the same period of time as he mentioned above, the share price of MicroStrategy has skyrocketed by 1,203%.

    It outperformed Nvdia whose shares soared in price by 1,050%. Meanwhile, Tesla has increased by 167% since then. It has surpassed such electronics and IT giants as Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta. At press time, MSTR is trading at $1,768 USD.

    Bitcoin reclaims $67,000

    During the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has jumped by roughly 6%, reaching the $67,300 zone in light of the news about the global outage faced by Microsoft IT systems around the world after issues experienced by cybersecurity service provider CrowdStrike.

    By now, Bitcoin has rolled back a little and is changing hands at $66,660.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
