    Michael Saylor Intrigues Community With Simpsons Bullish Bitcoin Tweet

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor has posted bullish Bitcoin tweet with Homer Simpson image
    Fri, 19/07/2024 - 14:05
    Michael Saylor Intrigues Community With Simpsons Bullish Bitcoin Tweet
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Vocal Bitcoin proponent and cofounder of MicroStrategy business intelligence giant Michael Saylor has taken to his account on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) to make a bullish Bitcoin statement.

    Advertisement

    His tweet also intrigued the community because it had an image of Homer Simpson, who is “bullish on Bitcoin.”

    Michael Saylor issued his tweet while Bitcoin continues trading in the $64,200 zone after dropping there from the $65,800 level in a 3.53% decline.

    Prior to that, the world’s flagship digital currency demonstrated an amazing price increase of close to 16% between July 12 and July 17 as it surged from $56,880 to the $65,910 zone.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Real Concern for Bitcoin
    Michael Saylor Intrigues Community With Simpsons Bullish Bitcoin Tweet
    Record-Breaking 50 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Just Happened?
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Explodes to Life With Massive 63,946% Profit

    Related
    "Bitcoin Going to $1 Million": Samson Mow Names Possible Time Frame
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 13:04
    "Bitcoin Going to $1 Million": Samson Mow Names Possible Time Frame
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Mt. Gox creditors plan to hold BTC

    According to the tweet published by Chinese blockchain journalist Colin Wu, in a poll on Reddit, a group of holders who have finally received their Bitcoin compensation from the nonfunctional Mt. Gox exchange, have shared their plans on whether they intend to sell their recovered BTC and, if they do, what percentage of it.

    With slightly more than 460 people who participated in that survey, 260 Redditors do not to plan to sell any of their Bitcoin. Sixty-eight people plan to send 1%-25% to exchanges for selling. Eighty-eight investors will dispose of 100% of their BTC recovered from Mt. Gox.

    Bitcoin maximalist and CEO of Jan3 Samson Mow believes that no more than 20% of the $6 billion in Bitcoin sent by Mt. Gox for compensation is going to hit the market. The rest, he believes, will be locked in cold wallets for long-term storage.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 19
    Jul 19, 2024 - 14:54
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 19
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image BTC Indicator Signals Potential Bitcoin Price Surge: Critical Levels Ahead
    Jul 19, 2024 - 14:54
    BTC Indicator Signals Potential Bitcoin Price Surge: Critical Levels Ahead
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Global CrowdStrike Outage Sparks Unusual Meme Frenzy
    Jul 19, 2024 - 14:39
    Global CrowdStrike Outage Sparks Unusual Meme Frenzy
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Pawfury (PAW) Achieves $4.3 Million in Presale Funding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 19
    BTC Indicator Signals Potential Bitcoin Price Surge: Critical Levels Ahead
    Global CrowdStrike Outage Sparks Unusual Meme Frenzy
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD