Michael Saylor Intrigues Community With Simpsons Bullish Bitcoin Tweet

Vocal Bitcoin proponent and cofounder of MicroStrategy business intelligence giant Michael Saylor has taken to his account on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) to make a bullish Bitcoin statement.

His tweet also intrigued the community because it had an image of Homer Simpson, who is “bullish on Bitcoin.”

Michael Saylor issued his tweet while Bitcoin continues trading in the $64,200 zone after dropping there from the $65,800 level in a 3.53% decline.

Prior to that, the world’s flagship digital currency demonstrated an amazing price increase of close to 16% between July 12 and July 17 as it surged from $56,880 to the $65,910 zone.

Mt. Gox creditors plan to hold BTC

According to the tweet published by Chinese blockchain journalist Colin Wu, in a poll on Reddit, a group of holders who have finally received their Bitcoin compensation from the nonfunctional Mt. Gox exchange, have shared their plans on whether they intend to sell their recovered BTC and, if they do, what percentage of it.

With slightly more than 460 people who participated in that survey, 260 Redditors do not to plan to sell any of their Bitcoin. Sixty-eight people plan to send 1%-25% to exchanges for selling. Eighty-eight investors will dispose of 100% of their BTC recovered from Mt. Gox.

Bitcoin maximalist and CEO of Jan3 Samson Mow believes that no more than 20% of the $6 billion in Bitcoin sent by Mt. Gox for compensation is going to hit the market. The rest, he believes, will be locked in cold wallets for long-term storage.