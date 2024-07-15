Michael Saylor Reacts As Bitcoin Recovery Begins

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

“The chief Bitcoin influencer,” Michael Saylor, who is also a cofounder and the executive chairman of MicroStrategy business intelligence giant, has taken to his account on the X platform (widely famous as Twitter in the past) to react to the Bitcoin price increase that started on Sunday and has allowed the world’s leading cryptocurrency to regain the $63,000 level briefly.

Saylor has once again published one of his Bitcoin-motivational posts that he shares with the BTC community every day on X - except Sunday.

Saylor reacts to Bitcoin price surge

Michael Saylor published an image depicting the side of an aircraft with an open door and steps welcoming passengers (not visible in the picture) onboard. The black airplane looks stylish, with golden letters on its side that say “Bitcoin.”

“Do not miss the flight. #Bitcoin,” the post says, inviting investors to jump on the Bitcoin bandwagon, while the price is still affordable, it seems.

Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has reversed and begun to ascend, adding roughly 5% and jumping to the $63,000 level. However, a small rebound later took BTC down a bit. Currently, it is striving to surpass the $63,000 price mark.

Over the weekend, in total, Bitcoin has recovered by 8.58%, rising from $57,955. Earlier today, another Bitcoiner, Jan3 CEO Samson Mow, tweeted that he expects BTC to never again return under the $60,000 level as Bitcoin, according to his earlier tweets published this year, intends to reach $1 million next year. But if not, he added, it will still happen very soon.

"Crypto market about to turn": Lark Davis

Popular crypto YouTuber Lark Davis published a tweet, where he stated that he expects the cryptocurrency market to change course and go up soon. He shared several key reasons to back that statement of his.

Among those major reasons was the end of the massive German Bitcoin sales (50,000 BTC in total), and the FUD regarding Mt. Gox Bitcoin payouts is over, he believes. Aside from that, Davis mentioned the fact that spot Bitcoin ETFs are again experiencing large inflows; last week, the total inflow reached $1 billion. He also added that spot Ethereum ETFs could be launched any day now.