    Michael Saylor Posts Victorious Bitcoin-MicroStrategy Tweet

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent Bitcoin supporter Saylor has revealed how MicroStrategy has beaten Nvidia, Tesla and Amazon
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 9:32
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy business intelligence behemoth, has revealed the secret of his company surpassing Nvidia, Tesla and Amazon over the past four years.

    MicroStrategy beats Nvidia, here's why

    Saylor is a former chief executive who recently stepped down from his position but remains the company’s executive chairman.

    The chart shared by Saylor shows that since August 10, 2020, MicroStrategy’s share price has surged by 1,203%, exceeding Nvidia with its 1,050% growth. Tesla and Amazon share prices have demonstrated 167% and 22% correspondingly. Apple share price has gone up 108% in these past four years.

    Saylor explained that anyone who wants their business to outperform Nvidia should adopt the Bitcoin strategy, similarly to Saylor’s business intelligence giant. MicroStrategy has been steadily buying Bitcoin since August 10, 2020. By now, the company holds 226,331 Bitcoins valued at a whopping $7.538 billion.

    Twice this year – in March and June – MicroStrategy announced debt offerings to its investors to raise additional funds to buy more Bitcoin. In June, the company first attempted to raise $500 million by offering investors convertible senior notes but then increased this figure to $700 million.

    $5.8 billion in Bitcoin moved by anonymous whales

    Popular crypto tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transactions, has spotted two astounding crypto movements, each carrying several billion US dollars worth of Bitcoin. In addition to that, the same data source spotted a much smaller Bitcoin Cash transfer, which carried 92,967 BCH worth $34,624,662.

    Still, this BCH transfer looks pale compared to the Bitcoin transactions, which comprised 48,641 BTC and 44,000 BTC worth $3,061,354,870 and $2,806,815,549. In total, that constituted $5,868,170,419.

    The first mammoth Bitcoin chunk of 44,000 BTC was transferred by the former and currently non-functional cryptocurrency exchange Mt Gox. It transferred the Bitcoin to a new wallet most likely preparing to start compensation payments to its creditors after historic the 2014 hack, according to the analytics account Lookonchain. 

    The second transaction has not been confirmed to be made by Mt Gox by on-chain data platforms so far but judging by the size of it, it seems to be coming from the same source as the first one. Besides, Mt Gox also promised to make repayments not only in Bitcoin but in Bitcoin Cash too. Therefore, the above-mentioned BCH transfer was probably also made by this platform.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
