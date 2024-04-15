Bitcoin Price to $650,000: Analyst Sees BTC Outperforming Gold in Long Term

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a bold forecast, Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo predicts that Bitcoin will outperform the gold market cap once ETFs have completed their role.

Advertisement

According to Woo, the recently launched Bitcoin ETFs bring BTC price targets of $91,000 at the bear market bottom and $650,000 at the bull market top, which might happen once ETF investors have fully deployed capital according to asset manager recommendations.

While excitement remains on these bold price forecasts, Woo cautioned that these targets may not be achievable this cycle because capital deployments take a long time to complete. He outlines in six points what he regards as "back of the envelope calculations" in support of this prediction.

The new #Bitcoin ETFs brings price targets of $91k at the bear market bottom and $650k at the bull market top once ETF investors have fully deployed according to asset manager recommendations***.



These are very conservative numbers. #Bitcoin will beat gold cap when ETFs have… — Willy Woo (@woonomic) April 15, 2024

Woo bases his forecast on the premise that the $100 trillion being managed by asset managers generally has a 2% allocation recommendation. This yields an estimate of about $2 trillion potential allocation into BTC, which he believes might rise over time.

Woo further estimates that BTC currently holds $561,159,959 of investment, citing on-chain data; an inflow of $2 trillion would increase the amount to over $2.56 trillion.

Using MVRV to calculate market cap versus money invested, a ratio which is 5x in bull market tops and 0.7x in bear market bottoms, this translates to market capitalizations of $12.8 trillion and $1.8 trillion, respectively, translating to $650,000 and $91,000 for the BTC price in bull and bear market scenarios, respectively.

Excluding other self-custody inflows, Woo believes that Bitcoin might certainly exceed gold capitalization by the time the asset manager capital is deployed. Given that gold experienced a 12-year bull run after its ETF was approved, Bitcoin may follow suit.

At the time of writing, BTC was up 0.49% in the last 24 hours to $64,524. According to Bloomberg, Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto market has reached a three-year high, reflecting strong demand for U.S. exchange-traded funds that hold the largest digital asset, as well as a challenging era for smaller tokens.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin accounted for about 55% of the $2.4 trillion cryptocurrency market as of the end of last week, a level not seen since April 2021.