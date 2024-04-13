Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Price Alert: Two Crucial Indicators Forewarned BTC Drop to $65,000

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Market has transitioned into euphoric phase with profit-taking climbing
    Sat, 13/04/2024 - 15:55
    Bitcoin Price Alert: Two Crucial Indicators Forewarned BTC Drop to $65,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In fast downward action, Bitcoin (BTC) plummeted to a low of $65,110 on Friday after briefly testing the $71,000 barrier. At press time, Bitcoin had bounced back to $67,553, down more than 5% over the past 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin's recent price crash from $71,000 to $65,000 surprised the cryptocurrency market, but based on on-chain data, this downturn was not entirely unexpected.

    Crypto research firm Kaiko tweeted on April 11 that expectations for near-term volatility were increasing. This is because implied volatility for expiries in the following two weeks jumped from 59% to 71% in just two days.

    Aside from that, two key indicators had been flashing warning signs, hinting at the impending correction before it unfolded.

    According to on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, these indicators have signaled weakness since late March but might have been disregarded because of market exuberance.

    The key metrics, traders' unrealized profit margins and the realized price, have signaled weakness since late March. In this light, CryptoQuant urges the crypto community to keep an eye on these metrics if the current market correction persists.

    As Bitcoin saw its first drop below $66,000 since April 4, liquidations since the past day have reached a whopping $920 million. According to Santiment, S&P 500 and gold prices have also retraced alongside cryptocurrencies, suggesting CPI and inflation concerns are being revealed across sectors.

    Market transitions into euphoric phase

    According to the most recent Glassnode report, the market has transitioned into a euphoric phase, as profit-taking has climbed accordingly.

    Related
    Bitcoin: 111,000 BTC Removed From Crypto Exchanges, What's Behind It

    Compared to previous cycles' ATH breaks, it might be argued that the current euphoria phase (market in price discovery) is still relatively early. Previous euphoria stages have seen multiple price drops of more than -10%, with the majority being significantly deeper, with 25% being the norm.

    At current pricing, Bitcoin is down 8.32% from its all-time high of $73,750 set in mid-March.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Might Bring Suffering in Short Term, Analyst Charles Edwards Says
    2024/04/13 15:51
    Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Might Bring Suffering in Short Term, Analyst Charles Edwards Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image XRP Skyrockets 156% in Volume Amid $930 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    2024/04/13 15:51
    XRP Skyrockets 156% in Volume Amid $930 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRPL On-Chain Lending Protocol Design Proposed by Devs
    2024/04/13 15:51
    XRPL On-Chain Lending Protocol Design Proposed by Devs
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Price Alert: Two Crucial Indicators Forewarned BTC Drop to $65,000
    Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Might Bring Suffering in Short Term, Analyst Charles Edwards Says
    XRP Skyrockets 156% in Volume Amid $930 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD