Here's Bitcoin's Potential Top Price According to Willy Woo's Indicator

News
Mon, 11/15/2021 - 11:54
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin might still have some room for growth according to this indicator
According to the Top Price Model indicator, Bitcoin is only in the middle of its growth cycle and is yet to reach the current cycle's top, which is located at around $200,000.

The Top Price Model indicator was developed by on-chain analyst Willy Woo. The indicator is designed for the identification of market cycle tops. The indicator's data is based on the multiplication of the Average Cap by a factor of 35. The Average Cap is calculated as the total sum of daily market capitalization and divided by the number of days that the market exists.

Bitcoin market cycles are being widely used to determine the next top or bottom. Usually, analysts utilize technical indicators like moving averages to find the support and resistance zones for a trend or a price.

Willy Woo's indicator has been tested more than three times and showed the exact retrace point correctly each time: in June of 2011, April and December of 2013, and the most recent cycle top in December 2017.

For now, the indicator shows that Bitcoin is moving slightly above the middle of the cycle. The closest point to the top was reached back in March when Bitcoin stopped at $64,000. The cryptocurrency then pulled away from the top price due to the rapid growth of its market capitalization.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $65,714 with less than 1% of daily growth. Bitcoin's previous ATH of $69,000 was reached on Nov. 10 after which the swift retrace happened and the asset's price hit the local low of $62,200.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

