Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin: 111,000 BTC Removed From Crypto Exchanges, What's Behind It

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Balance of Bitcoin whales has likewise increased by 220,000 BTC this year
    Sun, 7/04/2024 - 15:18
    Bitcoin: 111,000 BTC Removed From Crypto Exchanges, What's Behind It
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to crypto analyst Ali, nearly 111,000 Bitcoin (BTC), valued at around $7.55 billion, were moved out of known crypto exchange wallets in the last month.

    Advertisement

    This trend highlights a gradual reduction in BTC supply on exchanges in recent months, implying an exodus from cryptocurrency exchanges.

    One probable explanation for the Bitcoin exodus is that an increasing number of investors prefer to retain their Bitcoin in private wallets rather than on exchanges.

    Furthermore, institutional Bitcoin adoption has recently accelerated. These institutional investors might wish to secure their holdings in private wallets or cold storage for long-term purposes.

    The withdrawal of such a large amount of Bitcoin from exchanges might potentially cause a supply crunch, in which demand for BTC surpasses available supply. This scenario might pave the way for a bullish rally.

    Related
    673 BTC Bought by Bitcoin Whale as BTC Price Eyes Rebound

    In an April 4 tweet, Ali reported 21,400 BTC, worth around $1.40 billion, being moved to accumulation addresses that have never spent funds in a single day.

    220,000 BTC added to whale balances

    On-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock reports that Bitcoin ETFs have amassed more than 4% of the BTC supply in less than three months.

    The amount of Bitcoin held by addresses with 1,000 BTC or more, called "whales," has surged dramatically since the ETFs' inception, with the aggregate balance of whale addresses hitting its highest point since June 2022.

    This year, the balance of whales has increased by 220,000 BTC, totaling $14.2 billion, with 210,000 of these BTC coming from net inflows into ETFs, which have powered the vast bulk of the whales' accumulations. This has pushed Bitcoin to fresh all-time highs, contributing to increased demand for crypto assets.

    BTC was up 2.23% in the previous 24 hours to $69,286 at the time of writing.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Bitcoin Wins Over Major Banks: Tether's Gabor Gurbacs Shares Hot Take
    2024/04/07 15:14
    Bitcoin Wins Over Major Banks: Tether's Gabor Gurbacs Shares Hot Take
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image No, Coinbase Did Not Win Against SEC
    2024/04/07 15:14
    No, Coinbase Did Not Win Against SEC
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image SHIB to $0.000045? 58 Trillion Shiba Inu Separates SHIB Price From Next Big Milestone
    2024/04/07 15:14
    SHIB to $0.000045? 58 Trillion Shiba Inu Separates SHIB Price From Next Big Milestone
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Slash Fintech and dYdX Japan Launch Joint Marketing Event to Expand in the Asian Market
    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin: 111,000 BTC Removed From Crypto Exchanges, What's Behind It
    Bitcoin Wins Over Major Banks: Tether's Gabor Gurbacs Shares Hot Take
    No, Coinbase Did Not Win Against SEC
    Show all