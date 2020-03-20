Back
Bitcoin Passes Stress Test, No Better Time for BTC: Macro Trader

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 11:24
  Yuri Molchan

    As the Bitcoin price shows over-20-percent growth, some in the community expect BTC to continue rising, saying the major crypto has passed a major stress test

Contents

On March 19, Bitcoin gained around 20 percent, surging from the $5,500 area to around $6,200. At the time of writing this article, the flagship cryptocurrency has gained more and is trading at $6,772, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

Crypto observers on Twitter are sharing their thoughts on yesterday’s Bitcoin behaviour, with one of them proudly saying that Bitcoin has passed a hard stress test, managing to rise after a fall as traditional markets continue declining.

‘This has been a great stress test for BTC’

On his Twitter page, Trader Joel Kruger notes that Bitcoin is performing exceptionally well while global market turmoil continues. He states that the current situation (as well as the Bitcoin price crash that suddenly occurred last week) has been a great stress test for BTC and it has passed this test as an asset.

He also states that now is the best time for a ‘decentralized, limited supply, digital currency’.

‘Bitcoin traders ahead of the curve’

An angel investor known as ‘WhalePanda’ on Twitter has also commented on the recent Bitcoin behavior. He says that in the current financial market crisis, equities have become volatile and have begun ‘trading like crypto’.

However, he points out a big advantage crypto traders have over those working in regular markets – “Crypto traders have years of experience with this and are way ahead of the curve.”

“People were waiting for #Bitcoin and shitcoins to start being less volatile and trade more like equities once the market would mature. Instead what we're seeing now is equities trading like crypto. Crypto traders have years of experience with this and are way ahead of the curve.”

‘Bitcoin remains the most speculative asset’

Technical analyst ‘CryptoDude’ states that there is nothing unusual about the harsh Bitcoin volatility, which makes it go up and down on a much bigger scale than gold or the S&P 500.

He reminds the community that Bitcoin is still the most speculative asset out there.

As for the current state of the Bitcoin price, trader Scott Melker tweets that it has almost fully recovered from the bottom (88 percent up) and is 15 percent below the point where the recent price collapses started - $8,000.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Repeat December 2017 Moves: Here's Why

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 11:48
  Vladislav Sopov

    The two-day Bitcoin (BTC) price rally that has erased the March 12 sell-off losses turned Crypto Twitter sentiment bullish. Some numbers speak for themselves.

Contents

Crypto Twitter analyst Ceteris Paribus claims that, based on data from top-level blockchain research team Messari Crypto, the ongoing surge doesn't look like a mediocre swing within a yo-yo market.

Blast from the past

According to Ceteris Paribus, it was the blessed days of December, 2017 when the Bitcoin (BTC) price demonstrated such rapid growth. Literally, March 20 is the second day in a row that the crypto king has excited its holders with double-digit gains.

According to numbers provided by Coingecko, in the period Ceteris Paribus mentioned, the price of the orange coin surged from $12,174 to $18,491 with more than 52% combined growth.

Today Bitcoin (BTC) may repeat its legendary run of December, 2017 if it manages to demonstrate double-digit gains for two days in a row
However, for bulls to achieve this crucial milestone, Bitcoin (BTC) needs to close the daily candle above $6,802. At printing time it's trading at $6,700 on major spot exchanges after touching the $7,100 level in a one-minute candle.

Bulls breathless

It looks like 'halving' has been replaced with 'decoupling' as the main mantra of the bullish medium-term Bitcoin (BTC) narrative. This means that Bitcoin (BTC) simply needs to cease its correlation with major classic assets (stocks, oil, metals, etc.) to begin a new splendid rally.

Bitcoin (BTC) advocates considered it a hedge against market volatility, but it failed the test when the ongoing market crash hit. Additionally, some experts say that no asset is a safe haven in such a tremendous storm. 

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

