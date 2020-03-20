Back
Ripple CTO Says It’s Not Worth Pulling Money From Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 08:38
  • Yuri Molchan

    As Bitcoin soars nearly 20 percent, some in the crypto sphere are thinking of taking their money off the table. However, the Ripple CTO does not think it is a good idea

Over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin has added over 17 percent and is now trading above the $6,000 level.

Some now may want to start taking their money out, as analysts have been predicting an accumulation period, during which BTC would be trading in a range. However, the Ripple CTO, David Schwartz, does not believe that this is such a good idea.

‘Bitcoin to get rekt badly once more’

Host of the Magic Internet Money Podcast, Brad Mills, has published an alarming tweet, urging investors to take their money off the table, since the S&P 500 index, he believes, is going to fall deeper next week.

“If you have not taken your money off the table yet, I don't know what you're waiting for. Monday is not going to look good. Likely all 3 circuit breakers will be hit sometime soon. -7, -13%, -20% everyone go home. 1-2 week markets turned off, then no short selling.”

He also mentioned Bitcoin, giving a deeply bearish take that it is going to crash even harder than it did last week, losing around 50 percent in one day. He is considering selling more BTC.

Ripple CTO disagrees

Ripple’s David Schwartz responded to Mills, basically saying that, at the moment, it is not worth following this advice. He reckons that other investment tools are currently shaky as well, including banks themselves.

To this, Mills replied that cash must be withdrawn and spread across other various assets, including banks.

“Heavy weight cash & deploy it conservatively; own different assets. Invested in things & businesses as the trend shifts, cash is temp. I'm slowly moving out and will slowly move back in so I don't do any YOLO bets. Spread cash across multiple banks.”

Ripple Strikes New Partnership to Broaden Its Global Presence

'Bitcoin has to flip $6,400'

As earlier reported by U.Today, crypto trader Josh Rager believes the current surge in the Bitcoin price is not enough to be bullish yet. He tweeted that BTC needs to flip at least $6,400 to start a decent rise again.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Repeat December 2017 Moves: Here's Why

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Repeat December 2017 Moves: Here's Why
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Repeat December 2017 Moves: Here's Why

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 11:48
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The two-day Bitcoin (BTC) price rally that has erased the March 12 sell-off losses turned Crypto Twitter sentiment bullish. Some numbers speak for themselves.

Crypto Twitter analyst Ceteris Paribus claims that, based on data from top-level blockchain research team Messari Crypto, the ongoing surge doesn't look like a mediocre swing within a yo-yo market.

Blast from the past

According to Ceteris Paribus, it was the blessed days of December, 2017 when the Bitcoin (BTC) price demonstrated such rapid growth. Literally, March 20 is the second day in a row that the crypto king has excited its holders with double-digit gains.

According to numbers provided by Coingecko, in the period Ceteris Paribus mentioned, the price of the orange coin surged from $12,174 to $18,491 with more than 52% combined growth.

Today Bitcoin (BTC) may repeat its legendary run of December, 2017 if it manages to demonstrate double-digit gains for two days in a row
Image by Coingecko

However, for bulls to achieve this crucial milestone, Bitcoin (BTC) needs to close the daily candle above $6,802. At printing time it's trading at $6,700 on major spot exchanges after touching the $7,100 level in a one-minute candle.

Bulls breathless

It looks like 'halving' has been replaced with 'decoupling' as the main mantra of the bullish medium-term Bitcoin (BTC) narrative. This means that Bitcoin (BTC) simply needs to cease its correlation with major classic assets (stocks, oil, metals, etc.) to begin a new splendid rally.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Sees 'Global Bullish Setup'. But There Is One 'If'.

Bitcoin (BTC) advocates considered it a hedge against market volatility, but it failed the test when the ongoing market crash hit. Additionally, some experts say that no asset is a safe haven in such a tremendous storm. 

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

