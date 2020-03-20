Back
Original article based on tweet

77,325 BTC Goes from Binance to Anonymous Wallets

📰 News
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 09:36
  • Yuri Molchan

    As Bitcoin surges nearly 20 percent, somebody has transferred $477,007,433 worth of BTC from Binance to a couple of anonymous addresses

Contents

On Thursday, March 19, Bitcoin demonstrated a rally from the mid $5,000 zone, making the price break the $6,000 level soaring up to $6,529.

As the flagship currency made a significant increase, some began saying it is time to take our money off the table. However, some major investors, it seems, on the contrary, are withdrawing BTC from crypto exchanges to their wallets for long term holding.

77,325 BTC sent from Binance 

The Twitter bot Whale Alert has detected a mammoth-sized Bitcoin transaction and a couple of smaller ones over past few hours. Two of them were made from Binance to two wallets with unregistered owners.

77,325 BTC was moved from Binance ($477,007,433). 1,000 BTC went from an unknown wallet to the OKEx crypto exchange.

BTC Whale Alert

Earlier, U.Today reported that someone moved 14,000 BTC to an anonymous wallet (that’s  $78,120,000) from the Huobi exchange by making twelve consecutive transactions, 1,000 BTC each.

Binance CZ comments

The head of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has just now commented on the aforementioned transaction of 76,125 BTC. He rebuked Whale Alert for sharing inaccurate data and said that, in fact, only 10,000 BTC was transferred.

BTC Binance

This 20 Percent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Move Could Be Massive Bull Trap. Trader Explains Why - READ MORE

Will Bitcoin reverse or keep heading upwards?

Earlier, U.Today reported that crypto trader DonAlt tweeted a forecast, according to which, Bitcoin was going to plunge to the $3,800 area before rising to the $7,000 zone in August.

Other traders also assume that Bitcoin is going to go through an accumulation phase trading inside a range before a proper rise.

If the accumulation phase gets skipped they say, Bitcoin may drop again after a quick price increase.

#Bitcoin News #Binance News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Repeat December 2017 Moves: Here's Why

📰 News
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 11:48
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The two-day Bitcoin (BTC) price rally that has erased the March 12 sell-off losses turned Crypto Twitter sentiment bullish. Some numbers speak for themselves.

Contents

Crypto Twitter analyst Ceteris Paribus claims that, based on data from top-level blockchain research team Messari Crypto, the ongoing surge doesn't look like a mediocre swing within a yo-yo market.

Blast from the past

According to Ceteris Paribus, it was the blessed days of December, 2017 when the Bitcoin (BTC) price demonstrated such rapid growth. Literally, March 20 is the second day in a row that the crypto king has excited its holders with double-digit gains.

According to numbers provided by Coingecko, in the period Ceteris Paribus mentioned, the price of the orange coin surged from $12,174 to $18,491 with more than 52% combined growth.

Today Bitcoin (BTC) may repeat its legendary run of December, 2017 if it manages to demonstrate double-digit gains for two days in a row
Image by Coingecko

However, for bulls to achieve this crucial milestone, Bitcoin (BTC) needs to close the daily candle above $6,802. At printing time it's trading at $6,700 on major spot exchanges after touching the $7,100 level in a one-minute candle.

Bulls breathless

It looks like 'halving' has been replaced with 'decoupling' as the main mantra of the bullish medium-term Bitcoin (BTC) narrative. This means that Bitcoin (BTC) simply needs to cease its correlation with major classic assets (stocks, oil, metals, etc.) to begin a new splendid rally.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Sees ‘Global Bullish Setup’. But There Is One 'If'. - READ MORE

Bitcoin (BTC) advocates considered it a hedge against market volatility, but it failed the test when the ongoing market crash hit. Additionally, some experts say that no asset is a safe haven in such a tremendous storm. 

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

