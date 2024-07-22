    'Bitcoin Never Halts': Glassnode Indicators Show Bullish Optimism

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin slowly recovering, despite some on-chain metrics remaining in 'red zone'
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 12:10
    'Bitcoin Never Halts': Glassnode Indicators Show Bullish Optimism
    Bitcoin's technical stability is something many centralized systems can only dream about as the asset has been working without major outages for the last 15 years. In addition to the technical stability, BTC can offer monetary growth too, especially in the mid-term.

    Market type: Bitcoin's score on the market type metric is currently at 7, which is the same as it was last week but much lower than the 52-week average of 41. Compared to the volatility of the previous year, this suggests a comparatively stable market environment.

    Market risk: The environment is low-risk, as shown by the market risk indicator staying at zero. This represents a significant decline from the high-risk score of 50 last week and below the 52-week average of 22. This implies that in comparison to earlier this year, Bitcoin is now considered a safer investment option.

    Price momentum: A bearish attitude is indicated by the price momentum metric, which reads -24. Even though this is still negative, it is better than the -60 from the previous week, showing a generally positive dynamic. The 52-week average is 18, indicating that even though the momentum is negative in the near term, there may be cause for hope when it turns positive.

    On-chain fundamentals: With a score of 54, this area of the market is neutral. The 52-week average of 52 is in line with this score, which is similar to the one from last week. Based on the activity and health of the network, this stability in on-chain fundamentals points to a balanced outlook and a recovery potential for BTC.

    Unfortunately, the market started this week on the wrong foot, with numerous assets entering minor corrections. Things may still improve since, usually, it takes a few days for inflows to kick in.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

