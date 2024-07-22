    Bitcoin Stuns with Massive Weekly Candle

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin has recorded an epic weekly candle above the $68,000 level
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 5:18
    Bitcoin Stuns with Massive Weekly Candle
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has managed to score a weekly close above the $68,000 level. 

    Advertisement

    The largest cryptocurrency managed to surge more than 12% within a single week. 

    It is currently trading at $67,804, according to CoinGecko data. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Stuns with Massive Weekly Candle
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Is In, Bitcoin (BTC): This Is Not What You Think, Is Solana (SOL) Inverted Double Top Pattern in Play?
    If You'd Invested $10K in XRP in September 2018, This is How Much You'd Have Today
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Drops Game-Changing Advice on When to Get Rich

    The leading cryptocurrency has been rallying following the release of the June inflation data that reviewed hopes of several rate cuts occurring this year. With that being said, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said that the central bank was yet to reach its target despite "really good" data. 

    Related
    BTC Indicator Signals Potential Bitcoin Price Surge: Critical Levels Ahead
    Fri, 07/19/2024 - 14:50
    BTC Indicator Signals Potential Bitcoin Price Surge: Critical Levels Ahead
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The cryptocurrency has also substantially benefited from increasing demand from Bitcoin ETF buyers. Bitcoin ETFs have now surpassed a total of $17 billion in year-to-date net inflows. 

    "Demand growth could be in the early stages of recovery. Something to monitor for the next few weeks," Julio Moreno, head of research at cryptocurrency research firm CryptoQuant, said on Twitter. 

    Josh Olszewicz, a prominent cryptocurrency trader, recently noted that Bitcoin had "plenty of room" on the upside after the cryptocurrency managed to survive the lower bound of the current channel. 

    Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital that the market is currently consolidating in the post-halving re-accumulation range. The main resistance of the current range is set at $71,500. 

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Is In, Bitcoin (BTC): This Is Not What You Think, Is Solana (SOL) Inverted Double Top Pattern in Play?
    Jul 22, 2024 - 5:23
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Is In, Bitcoin (BTC): This Is Not What You Think, Is Solana (SOL) Inverted Double Top Pattern in Play?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image If You'd Invested $10K in XRP in September 2018, This is How Much You'd Have Today
    Jul 22, 2024 - 5:23
    If You'd Invested $10K in XRP in September 2018, This is How Much You'd Have Today
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image XRP Price Prediction for July 21
    Jul 22, 2024 - 5:23
    XRP Price Prediction for July 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App with 300,000 Transactions in Two Weeks
    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Stuns with Massive Weekly Candle
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Is In, Bitcoin (BTC): This Is Not What You Think, Is Solana (SOL) Inverted Double Top Pattern in Play?
    If You'd Invested $10K in XRP in September 2018, This is How Much You'd Have Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD