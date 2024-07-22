    $35 Million in Solana (SOL) Sent to Major Exchange: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Solana seeing intense trading activity as SOL whales make major moves
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 10:25
    $35 Million in Solana (SOL) Sent to Major Exchange: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana (SOL) whales are making big moves today. While the price of SOL has remained bullish in the past few days, it appears that some large holders have started to take profits. Whale Alert detected a potential sell-off earlier today.

    Advertisement

    According to the details, this whale transferred 196,068 SOL from its wallet to crypto exchange Binance. This transaction is estimated to be worth around $35.16 million. While Whale Alert has not revealed if the whale has sold it or still held it on Binance, this is likely to be a sell-off.

    Crypto whales usually transfer their holdings to a crypto exchange when they plan to sell them. In this case, it is highly likely that the whale is going to sell this huge amount of Solana. Considering the fact that the SOL price has surged recently, it appears that the whale plans to book profits.

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 545% As Two Anon Whales Scorch Millions of Coins
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Musk’s Apparent Bitcoin Endorsement
    Bitcoin Stuns with Massive Weekly Candle
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Is In, Bitcoin (BTC): This Is Not What You Think, Is Solana (SOL) Inverted Double Top Pattern in Play?

    However, this Solana transfer can have a bearish impact on the price. Major crypto sell-offs typically trigger a price dip. Solana can witness such a scenario in light of this massive transaction. But it should be noted that this bearish impact is for the short term only and may not be too negative for the market.

    What to expect from SOL price?

    The price of SOL has managed to endure this sell-off pressure. As of writing, it is trading at $178, after a notable jump of 3.62% in the last 24 hours. In addition, the trading volume of Solana has surged 84.99% during this time. It currently stands at $3.5 billion.

    In a broader perspective, the SOL price has managed to surge 32.81% over the past month. This highlights the sustained bullish momentum for the coin. Notably, there is speculation of approval for Solana-based spot ETFs. This is one of the major factors behind the optimistic outlook for the coin.

    #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Avalanche (AVAX) Skyrockets 17% to Displace Tron (TRX)
    Jul 22, 2024 - 10:18
    Avalanche (AVAX) Skyrockets 17% to Displace Tron (TRX)
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Nearly $1 Billion BNB Disappears in Epic Burn
    Jul 22, 2024 - 10:18
    Nearly $1 Billion BNB Disappears in Epic Burn
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Mt. Gox $6 Billion Bitcoin Stack on Move Again: Selling Incoming?
    Jul 22, 2024 - 10:18
    Mt. Gox $6 Billion Bitcoin Stack on Move Again: Selling Incoming?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App with 300,000 Transactions in Two Weeks
    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $35 Million in Solana (SOL) Sent to Major Exchange: Details
    Avalanche (AVAX) Skyrockets 17% to Displace Tron (TRX)
    Nearly $1 Billion BNB Disappears in Epic Burn
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD