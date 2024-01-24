Bitcoin Might Rally to $42,000 If This Rare Bottoming Pattern Validates

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has slowed its decline since U.S. exchange-traded funds for the largest digital asset began trading on Jan. 11 and now faces a critical test if a bottoming signal on its charts is confirmed.

Bitcoin climbed over 4% on Wednesday, reaching a high of $40,527 before trimming its gains to trade at $40,091 at press time.

Given Bitcoin's recent bounce from lows of $38,501 on Jan. 23, Glassnode cofounder "Negentropic" on X wonders if it just bottomed in a "descending wedge with a classical throw-over."

Did #BTC just bottom in Descending Wedge with a classical Throw-over?



If this is the case, then BTC should rally to ~42.0K before a retest of ~40.5K - and then it should take off to much higher levels.



The bigger picture is still very Bullish!@HenrikZeberg #bitcoin… pic.twitter.com/nV2rN02Qes — 𝗡𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰 (@Negentropic_) January 24, 2024

Adding to that, if this is the case, Bitcoin may rally to $42,000 before retesting $40,500, after which it should skyrocket. The Glassnode cofounder added reassuringly that the "bigger picture still remains very bullish" for the Bitcoin price.

The digital asset markets observed an upswing in speculation leading up to the Bitcoin ETF approvals, with a general sell-the-news event playing out over the following days.

Bitcoin has fallen over 20% from an intraday high of $49,021 when the ETFs went live, as excitement over the products gave way to anxiety about the eventual extent of demand for them.

Bitcoin demonstrates resilience

According to Glassnode, an increased level of resilience can be noted across several cycles if the severity of Bitcoin bull market corrections by cycles is assessed. Currently, the largest drawdown has reached a value of only -20.1%, paling in comparison to historical precedence.

The latest sell-off marks the fourth time in the last year or so that Bitcoin has lost approximately 20%.

Elliott's wave theory claims that markets are prone to repeating wave patterns. Applying the approach to Bitcoin implies that the largest cryptocurrency will find a base between $36,000 and $38,000 before a fifth wave reignites last year's ascent.

According to cryptocurrency analyst Ali, historical patterns demonstrate that in bull markets, BTC price declines are consistently followed by further upside increases. This implies that declines could provide smart buying opportunities for investors eager to capitalize on Bitcoin's potential rise.