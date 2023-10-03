Bitcoin May Plunge to $10,000, Bloomberg's Chief Expert Assumes

Tue, 10/03/2023 - 11:56
article image
Yuri Molchan
Leading expert of Bloomberg Intelligence expects continuation of Bitcoin's downward movement
Bitcoin May Plunge to $10,000, Bloomberg's Chief Expert Assumes
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Mike McGlone, chief commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has taken to the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) to share that he believes there are high chances of Bitcoin falling lower this year – perhaps as low as $10,000.

"Crypto hangover could be enduring"

McGlone believes that as the fourth quarter has started, the liquidity for the world's leading crypto, Bitcoin, is likely to remain negative, with price implications.

The chart shared by McGlone shows the price of Bitcoin going down, aligning with the federal funds future in one year (FF13). "Coming of age in a zero interest-rate world, the crypto hangover could be enduring as global rates continue to rise, despite recession signals," he added.

In September, McGlone stated on the X app that while this indicator remains above 5%, the prospects of liquidity easing from the Federal Reserve remain limited. Should the index begin rising, it may hit all risk assets, as well as Bitcoin.

In today's X post, the strategist pointed out that even though Bitcoin has been rising, along with other risk assets, "it may be a short-covering rally." Per McGlone, the $30,000 now remains the level of pivotal resistance for Bitcoin, while "risks titled towards $10,000."

Related
Elon Musk's Tweet Pushes This Gamer Coin Price Up

Robert Kiyosaki names strong reason for buying Bitcoin

Prominent Bitcoin advocate and author of a popular book on personal finance management "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, has recently named another important reason why he believes it is time to stock up on Bitcoin, as well as gold, silver and even cash. The latter, though, he has often referred to "trash," following the popular catch phrase "cash is trash."

Kiyosaki tweeted that he expects a CBDC to be issued by the U.S. Fed pretty soon. Per Kiyosaki, this will allow the Fed to constantly surveil users and how they spend. In the past, many prominent figures in the world of finance and crypto have shared their concerns about China doing the same with their CBDC – the digital yuan.

Once Fed Coin enters the market, Kiyosaki wrote, gold, silver, Bitcoin and cash will become priceless, so he recommends his readers on Twitter start accumulating these assets as soon as possible.

#Mike McGlone #Bitcoin News #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu, XRP Holders Should Pay Attention to This Binance Announcement
10/03/2023 - 11:10
Shiba Inu, XRP Holders Should Pay Attention to This Binance Announcement
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Has Potential to Move up During Short Profit Window: Santiment
10/03/2023 - 10:53
Cardano (ADA) Has Potential to Move up During Short Profit Window: Santiment
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRPL Clawback Proposal Unveiled, What's Impact?
10/03/2023 - 10:35
XRPL Clawback Proposal Unveiled, What's Impact?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin