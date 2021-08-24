Bitcoin Has Greatest Upside, Surpassing Gold, Silver and USD: “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author

Robert Kiyosaki opines on the current advantages of Bitcoin versus gold and other store-of-value assets

Renowned author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and other books about financial literacy, markets and assets, Robert Kiyosaki, has taken to Twitter to shill Bitcoin, saying that it offers "the greatest upside" compared to other assets that allow for storing value and help protect funds and serve as an inflation hedge.

"Bitcoin has the greatest upside"

Bitcoin is blossoming, Kiyosaki tweets, gold is stagnating, the dollar is declining and silver is 50 percent under its all-time highs.

Bitcoin is booming. Gold is stagnant. Silver is 50% below all time highs. Dollar is dropping. Silver is the best, lowest risk high potential investment. Bitcoin has the greatest upside. With dollar dropping Bitcoin and silver are the best investments. Ads Ads August 23, 2021

Twice in June, the writer tweeted that he expects "the biggest crash in world history is coming" and said he was waiting for Bitcoin to drop to the $24,000 level to buy the dip and increase his hedge against it.

Tweeting this, he referred to the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan approved by the U.S. Congress in March, writing that "the biggest bubble is getting bigger."

As August kicked off, the global flagship cryptocurrency gained momentum to recover the $40,000 level. On Aug. 23, it surpassed $50,000 for the first time since May after the PayPal giant announced that it would soon allow its U.K. customers to withdraw crypto from their PayPal accounts: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Greatest amount of BTC moved to and from exchanges since Black Thursday

Santiment analytics agency has reported that, on Monday, Aug. 23, the biggest amount of Bitcoin going to and from centralized exchanges was seen since Black Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Almost 845,000 Bitcoins were sent to crypto exchanges (the equivalent of $42,025,568,000). A total of 825,000 Bitcoins were withdrawn (most likely sent to cold wallets), totaling $41,060,415,000.

📊 Monday had the largest amount of #Bitcoin cycling on & off exchanges since #BlackFriday, 17 months ago. Approximately 843.2k $BTC was moved on to exchanges, and 825.0k $BTC was moved off. Watch address activity & circulation closely in the coming days. https://t.co/WUB5oWvx9P pic.twitter.com/lESCUlRLPU — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 24, 2021

A CryptoQuant analyst has tweeted that the market at the moment is most likely still experiencing fear as Open Interest keeps rising; however, the funding rate remains at a low level.