Bitcoin Has Greatest Upside, Surpassing Gold, Silver and USD: “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author

News
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 09:01
article image
Yuri Molchan
Robert Kiyosaki opines on the current advantages of Bitcoin versus gold and other store-of-value assets
Bitcoin Has Greatest Upside, Surpassing Gold, Silver and USD: “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Renowned author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and other books about financial literacy, markets and assets, Robert Kiyosaki, has taken to Twitter to shill Bitcoin, saying that it offers "the greatest upside" compared to other assets that allow for storing value and help protect funds and serve as an inflation hedge.

"Bitcoin has the greatest upside"

Bitcoin is blossoming, Kiyosaki tweets, gold is stagnating, the dollar is declining and silver is 50 percent under its all-time highs.

Twice in June, the writer tweeted that he expects "the biggest crash in world history is coming" and said he was waiting for Bitcoin to drop to the $24,000 level to buy the dip and increase his hedge against it.

Tweeting this, he referred to the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan approved by the U.S. Congress in March, writing that "the biggest bubble is getting bigger."

As August kicked off, the global flagship cryptocurrency gained momentum to recover the $40,000 level. On Aug. 23, it surpassed $50,000 for the first time since May after the PayPal giant announced that it would soon allow its U.K. customers to withdraw crypto from their PayPal accounts: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Related
Current Bitcoin Bullish Trend Differs Highly from Previous One: Here's Why

Greatest amount of BTC moved to and from exchanges since Black Thursday

Santiment analytics agency has reported that, on Monday, Aug. 23, the biggest amount of Bitcoin going to and from centralized exchanges was seen since Black Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Almost 845,000 Bitcoins were sent to crypto exchanges (the equivalent of $42,025,568,000). A total of 825,000 Bitcoins were withdrawn (most likely sent to cold wallets), totaling $41,060,415,000.

A CryptoQuant analyst has tweeted that the market at the moment is most likely still experiencing fear as Open Interest keeps rising; however, the funding rate remains at a low level.

#"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Counter-Strike Legend FalleN Joins 2Crazy eSports NFT Platform
08/24/2021 - 11:13
Counter-Strike Legend FalleN Joins 2Crazy eSports NFT Platform
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin P2P Trading Volume in Africa Turns Largest in The World, Exceeding North America
08/24/2021 - 11:08
Bitcoin P2P Trading Volume in Africa Turns Largest in The World, Exceeding North America
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Tether Performing Two Billion USDT Swap
08/24/2021 - 10:40
Tether Performing Two Billion USDT Swap
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan